Systweak Software Launches Smart Phone Cleaner for Android Users
The Android Application helps users to clean, optimize and protect their smartphones.
Jaipur, India, August 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software, a leading name in the software industry, is thrilled to announce its latest innovation, Smart Phone Cleaner on the Google Play Store. This mobile application aims to make cleaning and optimization easy with a comprehensive set of features to clean up phone storage and protect user privacy.
"At Systweak Software, we are committed to developing solutions that simplify and enrich the digital lives of our users. With this app, we aim to empower users to release the full potential of their devices in a few taps and swipes. The app is available for free on Google Play Store and has received positive reviews from early users,” says Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO & Founder, Systweak Software.
Here are a couple of features of the tool:
Key Features of Smart Phone Cleaner:
● Junk File Cleaner
● App Manager
● Battery Saver
● Duplicate File Remover
● WhatsApp Media Cleaner
● Malware Protection
● Private Browsing & More.
"Crafting an application that combines both efficiency and simplicity was our goal from the outset. Our team's hard work and determination to create a product that resonates with users' needs & helps them to maintain their smartphones stability,” expressed, Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice-President, Systweak Software.
For more details, visit the official Google Play Store.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.cleaner
About The Company: Systweak Software is an innovative & customer-centric company that strives to provide users with the best software solutions to meet their digital needs. The company has been featured by "Mirror Review" and listed under the "Fastest growing companies of 2020." Systweak's products are often reviewed & ranked by the largest publishers of print & digital media like “TechRadar” and “SafetyDetectives.” The organization has a huge user base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
http://www.systweak.com
