Worldwide Developer Population Grows to 26.4 Million
In 2022 the worldwide developer population grew to 26.4M, returning to a growth rate near pre-pandemic levels.
Santa Cruz, CA, August 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- According to Evans Data Corp.’s recently released Worldwide Developer Population Survey Report, the worldwide developer population grew to 26.4M in 2022. This represents a return to a growth rate near pre-pandemic levels. However, socioeconomic factors, war in Europe, and regional technology focus are affecting growth rates disproportionately across global regions.
Among the four main regions covered in this report, the Asia-Pacific region continues to have the largest developer population, primarily due to the large populations of developers in India and China. While India’s growth is forecast to remain steady over the next five years, China’s developer population is forecast to grow vigorously.
Europe is another story. Having been affected by economic woes and the war in eastern Europe, this is the only region that is expected to have a growth rate less than in pre-pandemic years. The EMEA region not only suffers from the Russia-Ukraine war, but also has significant energy issues and economies that have been battered by inflation and the need to support large waves of immigrants. In addition, most of the economies within EMEA have developer populations that are established and stable; as such, economic growth rates within this region are moderate relative to those of countries in other regions.
The Worldwide Developer Population and Demographic Study provides the most comprehensive, current, and detailed data on the state of the global developer population providing current developer populations along with 5-year projections globally, regionally and for most of the world’s largest countries. Published twice a year since 2006 and now in its 33rd iteration, the study also overlays survey data from Evans Data’s Global Development Survey to allow estimates of specific technology users in specific regions.
The full table of contents, and report methodology are available online at https://evansdata.com/devpop.
