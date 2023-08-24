Author Dalvin Pryce’s New Book, "Love is a Caretaker: From a Christian Perspective," Explores How God's Ultimate Commandment of Loving Others Can be the Hardest to Keep

Recent release “Love is a Caretaker: From a Christian Perspective,” from Page Publishing author Dalvin Pryce, is a powerful look at the ways in which loving others as the Lord intended can be one of the biggest challenges someone faces in modern times but is the ultimate way to knowing and understanding God and his salvation.