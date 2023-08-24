Author Dalvin Pryce’s New Book, "Love is a Caretaker: From a Christian Perspective," Explores How God's Ultimate Commandment of Loving Others Can be the Hardest to Keep
Recent release “Love is a Caretaker: From a Christian Perspective,” from Page Publishing author Dalvin Pryce, is a powerful look at the ways in which loving others as the Lord intended can be one of the biggest challenges someone faces in modern times but is the ultimate way to knowing and understanding God and his salvation.
Macon, GA, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dalvin Pryce, an evangelist, a diligent student of the Bible, and the founder and president of Living Faith Ministries, an outreach ministry he started in 2003, has completed his new book, “Love is a Caretaker: From a Christian Perspective”: offers an illuminating and straightforward discussion to help guide readers through today’s biggest challenges of loving people well.
“Our life should be marked by loving well, by this, all men should know that we are Christ’s disciples when we have love for one another,” writes Pryce. “Being hospitable and walking in his grace, we should be known for loving well. Let's put love into practice! Here's a great example, a woman was left alone with her two children after the death of her husband. She was evicted from her home because of her insurmountable debt.
“Shortly after the property was auctioned off, she attended the auction to see who would end up owning the property, when the auction was closed, the woman burst into tears at her loss, however, as she turned in the keys the buyer gave them back to her, she said to her, I was an orphaned child and I come from a humble family. She says God has given me the means and I want to give back some of the many things God has given me; she told this crying woman; ‘you owe me nothing; the house is yours.’ The woman was grateful for the rest of her life for this loving action.
“That’s a testimony of loving well, isn't it? God wants us to be out among the people of the cities being used by him. The Lord wants us to be hospitable, in other words, we must shine with the love of Christ even if we are struggling, Jesus wants us to have a welcoming hospitable heart. Jesus lives for others. He prayed for them, He identified with the needs of people, their needs and suffering were His own. If Jesus has given us so much, why not give back to Him some of what we have? Let’s do something for those in need even if it means depriving ourselves of something—Life without love makes no sense.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dalvin Pryce’s enlightening tale will help readers better understand the lasting and impactful power that love can have over others, especially when one loves their fellow man as the Lord intends. Thought-provoking and poignant, Pryce pulls back the curtain on what loving well in God’s name truly means, and how every reader can help to change the world by opening their hearts and minds to God’s love and following his ultimate commandment of loving others.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Love is a Caretaker: From a Christian Perspective” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Our life should be marked by loving well, by this, all men should know that we are Christ’s disciples when we have love for one another,” writes Pryce. “Being hospitable and walking in his grace, we should be known for loving well. Let's put love into practice! Here's a great example, a woman was left alone with her two children after the death of her husband. She was evicted from her home because of her insurmountable debt.
“Shortly after the property was auctioned off, she attended the auction to see who would end up owning the property, when the auction was closed, the woman burst into tears at her loss, however, as she turned in the keys the buyer gave them back to her, she said to her, I was an orphaned child and I come from a humble family. She says God has given me the means and I want to give back some of the many things God has given me; she told this crying woman; ‘you owe me nothing; the house is yours.’ The woman was grateful for the rest of her life for this loving action.
“That’s a testimony of loving well, isn't it? God wants us to be out among the people of the cities being used by him. The Lord wants us to be hospitable, in other words, we must shine with the love of Christ even if we are struggling, Jesus wants us to have a welcoming hospitable heart. Jesus lives for others. He prayed for them, He identified with the needs of people, their needs and suffering were His own. If Jesus has given us so much, why not give back to Him some of what we have? Let’s do something for those in need even if it means depriving ourselves of something—Life without love makes no sense.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dalvin Pryce’s enlightening tale will help readers better understand the lasting and impactful power that love can have over others, especially when one loves their fellow man as the Lord intends. Thought-provoking and poignant, Pryce pulls back the curtain on what loving well in God’s name truly means, and how every reader can help to change the world by opening their hearts and minds to God’s love and following his ultimate commandment of loving others.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Love is a Caretaker: From a Christian Perspective” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories