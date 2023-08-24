Chet Schultz’s New Book, "I’ve Never Seen a Nuff," is a Charming Story About a Probing Pooch Who Loves to Explore Her Backyard for the Elusive Nuff
Recent release “I’ve Never Seen a Nuff,” from Page Publishing author Chet Schultz, is the sweet story of Reese, a dog who loves to explore but always gets called home before she finds a Nuff. Reese doesn’t want to go inside before she finds her prize, but it’s getting dark and she needs to join her family where it’s safe and warm.
Amherst, VA, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chet Schultz, who resides in Central Virginia with his wife, has completed his new book, “I’ve Never Seen a Nuff”: a story about the backyard adventures of one curious canine. Schultz has enjoyed writing poetry, stories and heartfelt letters to friends and family for many years, but "I've Never Seen a Nuff" is his first published work. He credits his mom, affectionately known as "Gramma Kathrine," as his source of encouragement and example of how a love of writing can touch people's lives no matter the distance between them. Illustrator Kristy Tibbits lives in a small town in New York with her husband. She uses all of her free time to read and draw and her drawings pair perfectly with Schultz’s words to create a heartwarming tale.
Schultz writes, “Reese is a curious hound, as curious as can be. Searching through the woods, the field, and lawn for a Nuff to see. She searches high and searches low so excitedly as she wishes oh so very much for a Nuff ‘to come play with me.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Schultz’s story follows Reese as she seeks out every rustling leaf and cracking twig to find a Nuff hiding. Her backyard adventures introduce her to many other wonderful new friends, and her human family thinks just maybe she’s seen enough for one day, even though she never does track down a Nuff. Reese is based on the Schultz family’s real-life rescue dog and is sure to find her way into readers’ hearts.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “I’ve Never Seen a Nuff” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Schultz writes, “Reese is a curious hound, as curious as can be. Searching through the woods, the field, and lawn for a Nuff to see. She searches high and searches low so excitedly as she wishes oh so very much for a Nuff ‘to come play with me.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Schultz’s story follows Reese as she seeks out every rustling leaf and cracking twig to find a Nuff hiding. Her backyard adventures introduce her to many other wonderful new friends, and her human family thinks just maybe she’s seen enough for one day, even though she never does track down a Nuff. Reese is based on the Schultz family’s real-life rescue dog and is sure to find her way into readers’ hearts.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “I’ve Never Seen a Nuff” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories