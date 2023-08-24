Chet Schultz’s New Book, "I’ve Never Seen a Nuff," is a Charming Story About a Probing Pooch Who Loves to Explore Her Backyard for the Elusive Nuff

Recent release “I’ve Never Seen a Nuff,” from Page Publishing author Chet Schultz, is the sweet story of Reese, a dog who loves to explore but always gets called home before she finds a Nuff. Reese doesn’t want to go inside before she finds her prize, but it’s getting dark and she needs to join her family where it’s safe and warm.