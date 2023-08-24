Author Gabe Snow’s New Book, "The Bumpy Ride of Life," Centers Around a Conversation Between a Father and Son That Turns Into a Life Lesson of Trials and Optimism
Recent release “The Bumpy Ride of Life,” from Page Publishing author Gabe Snow, is an inspiring story that follows Gabe Riccardi, a journalist, who invites his son to an awards ceremony. What begins as a simple trip turns into much more when the two begin to bond, and Gabe imparts important life lessons to help encourage his son through whatever struggles life may present.
New York, NY, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gabe Snow has completed his new book, “The Bumpy Ride of Life”: an emotionally thrilling story of a father and son who grow closer over the course of a powerful conversation that ends in a better understanding of each other and valuable life lessons.
Originally from Brazil, author Gabe Snow moved to the United States in search of a brighter future and new challenges. After attaining a degree in law, and with a drive to change his life, Gabe decided to pursue a degree in communications at the University of Utah, where he learned valuable skills for his writing.
After graduating, the author worked as a journalist for several publications with a variety of topics, ranging from law to commercial aviation. During this time, he also worked as a blogger, food service attendant, delivery driver, and copy editor. Currently, Gabe lives with his wife and his cat, working full-time as a fiction writer.
Snow writes, “A successful journalist invites his son for an award ceremony, which may seem as something that could be either unusual or common at the same time. But for Gabe and his son, Mike, that rather bland and solemn moment turned into both a trip of a lifetime and a lesson on overcoming challenges and living life to the fullest extent.
“As the conversation progresses, with lots of flashback memories, Gabe’s life lessons of resilience, strength, and positiveness captivate those around them and turn into a message that life is the best adventure that you could go on. Even if the ride of our lives is bumpy and full of gridlocks and roadblocks along the way.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gabe Snow’s enthralling tale is a poignant and character-driven that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Gabe and Mike share a life changing father-and-son conversation that will forever change the trajectory of their lives. Thought-provoking and emotional, “The Bumpy Ride of Life” will help remind readers that no matter how difficult life may be, it is always worth the ride.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “The Bumpy Ride of Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
