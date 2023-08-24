Author Gabe Snow’s New Book, "The Bumpy Ride of Life," Centers Around a Conversation Between a Father and Son That Turns Into a Life Lesson of Trials and Optimism

Recent release “The Bumpy Ride of Life,” from Page Publishing author Gabe Snow, is an inspiring story that follows Gabe Riccardi, a journalist, who invites his son to an awards ceremony. What begins as a simple trip turns into much more when the two begin to bond, and Gabe imparts important life lessons to help encourage his son through whatever struggles life may present.