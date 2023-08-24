Author Daniel De Prophet’s New Book, "Amerika Year One+ Part 2," Gives Readers a Flashback of the Facts That Led to the Present Totalitarian Grab of Power
Recent release “Amerika Year One+ Part 2,” from Page Publishing author Daniel De Prophet, discusses topics including the manipulation of the government institutions by one party to create a Russian plot with methods worse than the ones used in the Watergate Case, the obstruction of the transition to presidency 2016–2017, and the actions taken to unseat the elected president throughout 2017–2020.
New York, NY, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Daniel De Prophet, who is a math teacher, economy planner, and writer, has completed his new book, “Amerika Year One+ Part 2”: a gripping and potent work that gives what the author considers the real causes that led to the events of January 6, 2021, themselves exploited to tighten the unconstitutional suppression of our liberties.
Author Daniel De Prophet’s studies include majoring in pure mathematics (University of Havana), economic planning (University of Havana), and higher diplôme in French language and civilization (French Alliance of Havana, Sorbonne University, Paris) and a minor in accounting (Miami Dade College) and professional education (Florida International University). His jobs include being a math teacher in Cuba and Miami, and an economy planner in Cuba. He was an active participant in events about nineteenth-century history.
Published by Page Publishing, Daniel De Prophet’s thought-provoking work summarizes the ten most important issues in our country and suggests actions to put an end to the totalitarian regime that now controls the United States.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “Amerika Year One+ Part 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
