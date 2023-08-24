Author Daniel De Prophet’s New Book, "Amerika Year One+ Part 2," Gives Readers a Flashback of the Facts That Led to the Present Totalitarian Grab of Power

Recent release “Amerika Year One+ Part 2,” from Page Publishing author Daniel De Prophet, discusses topics including the manipulation of the government institutions by one party to create a Russian plot with methods worse than the ones used in the Watergate Case, the obstruction of the transition to presidency 2016–2017, and the actions taken to unseat the elected president throughout 2017–2020.