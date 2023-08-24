Author Miguel Olmedo’s New Book, "City Of Anarchy," Follows a Young Man Who is Drawn Into the Fight Against a Fascist Regime That Has Taken Hold After a Nuclear Fallout

Recent release “City Of Anarchy,” from Page Publishing author Miguel Olmedo, is a compelling novel set in a post-apocalyptic city that centers around a small band of rebel freedom fighters who take to the streets after years of oppression under a tyrannical government, despite the insurmountable odds they face.