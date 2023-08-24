Author Miguel Olmedo’s New Book, "City Of Anarchy," Follows a Young Man Who is Drawn Into the Fight Against a Fascist Regime That Has Taken Hold After a Nuclear Fallout
Recent release “City Of Anarchy,” from Page Publishing author Miguel Olmedo, is a compelling novel set in a post-apocalyptic city that centers around a small band of rebel freedom fighters who take to the streets after years of oppression under a tyrannical government, despite the insurmountable odds they face.
St. Providence, RI, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Miguel Olmedo, who was born in Providence, Rhode Island, and currently resides with his family, has completed his new book, “City Of Anarchy”: a gripping story that follows a group of anarchists as they launch a rebellion to fight for their freedom in a post-apocalyptic world that has fallen under the control of a ruthless leader.
Olmedo shares, “This story is told through the eyes of a very lost man in a world after a nuclear apocalypse, where a dictator controls an entire city by tormenting and killing her own people until a group of rebels decided they had enough and came up with a plan to overthrow this tyrannical leader, but they will soon realize that the revolution they had fought for did not end; on the contrary, it may have just begun!”
Published by Page Publishing, Miguel Olmedo’s enthralling tale is dedicated to the author’s grandfather, who always believed in him, and draws upon the author’s own struggles with mental illness throughout his early life. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Olmedo weaves a spellbinding and cautionary tale of government overreach that readers of all backgrounds won’t be able to put down.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “City Of Anarchy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
