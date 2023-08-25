Author Elizabeth Báez’s New Book, “Las 3 personalidades de James,” is the Riveting, Fictional Story of a Young Man Whose Mind Houses Three Personalities
Recent release “Las 3 personalidades de James,” from Page Publishing author Elizabeth Báez, is a fascinating Spanish-language novel that follows James, whose mind has split into three distinct personalities designed to help protect James and cope with his trauma. But when these personalities begin to cause issues, James will be forced to rely on others to survive and seek help.
Chambersburg, PA, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth Báez, a loving mother who was originally born in the Dominican Republic, has completed her new book, “Las 3 personalidades de James”: a gripping and potent story of a young man named James whose life begins to spiral when the three personalities within him begin to cause problems, and his loved ones are forced to intervene.
Báez writes, “El personaje principal es James. Él tiene tres personalidades, es decir, que él es tres personas en una, y en esta historia, aunque es solo ficción, quizás existen personas con los mismos trastornos mentales. Así que, con amor y una buena atención, podemos ayudarlos. Es una esta historia de acción, drama y poderes sobrenaturales. Espero que les guste.”
Published by Page Publishing, Elizabeth Báez’s enthralling tale is a unique experience that provides a look into the lives of those living with multiple personalities, and how they can be helped through their mental illness with the support they need. Deeply emotional and character-driven, “Las 3 personalidades de James” will keep readers spellbound and engaged right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Las 3 personalidades de James” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
