Author Elizabeth Báez’s New Book, “Las 3 personalidades de James,” is the Riveting, Fictional Story of a Young Man Whose Mind Houses Three Personalities

Recent release “Las 3 personalidades de James,” from Page Publishing author Elizabeth Báez, is a fascinating Spanish-language novel that follows James, whose mind has split into three distinct personalities designed to help protect James and cope with his trauma. But when these personalities begin to cause issues, James will be forced to rely on others to survive and seek help.