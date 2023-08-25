Author David Schwinger’s New Book, "Murder in Reverse," Tells the Riveting Tale of a Murder Case Involving One of the Trustees at a Highly Respected Private School

Recent release “Murder in Reverse: An Amy Bell Mystery,” from Page Publishing author David Schwinger, is a spellbinding thriller that follows Amy Bell, who has made a name for herself as an incredibly savvy detective. But when a trustee of a private school is found dead, the case is anything but straight forward, leading Amy after multiple leads to find the true motive behind the crime.