Author David Schwinger’s New Book, "Murder in Reverse," Tells the Riveting Tale of a Murder Case Involving One of the Trustees at a Highly Respected Private School
Recent release “Murder in Reverse: An Amy Bell Mystery,” from Page Publishing author David Schwinger, is a spellbinding thriller that follows Amy Bell, who has made a name for herself as an incredibly savvy detective. But when a trustee of a private school is found dead, the case is anything but straight forward, leading Amy after multiple leads to find the true motive behind the crime.
Wimauma, FL, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David Schwinger, a retired educator who spent his entire career teaching mathematics at City College, City University of New York, has completed his new book, “Murder in Reverse: An Amy Bell Mystery”: a gripping murder mystery that follows a private detective who is called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding a killing that at first glance appears to be related to the battle surrounding a change to a private school’s curriculum.
Author David Schwinger currently resides in Florida with his wife, Sherryl, whom he met when she was his student. When not writing, David enjoys composing songs, playing pickleball, and traveling with his wife, with whom he has traveled to over 130 countries. David began his mystery-writing career in 2013, upon the urging of his wife and his first novel, “The Teacher’s Pet Murders,” was inspired by the secret romantic relationship the author had with Sherryl while she was his student at City College.
“Mary Rackner was shot and killed while relaxing in her backyard,” writes Schwinger. “The police were making no progress, so Mary’s good friend Christine hired smart, sexy supersleuth Amy Bell to solve the case.
“There were many people with a clear motive to kill Mary, who was leading an effort to make draconian curriculum changes in the private high school where she was a trustee. But was that the only possible motive? Not necessarily, as Amy soon discovered.
“To identify the killer, Amy would have to challenge all the basic assumptions made by the police and also by everyone else.”
Published by Page Publishing, David Schwinger’s compelling tale is the latest entry in the author’s “Amy Bell” murder mysteries, of which Schwinger has written fifteen volumes. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Schwinger will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Amy puts her extraordinary talents to the test, facing off against her most difficult case to date.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Murder in Reverse: An Amy Bell Mystery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author David Schwinger currently resides in Florida with his wife, Sherryl, whom he met when she was his student. When not writing, David enjoys composing songs, playing pickleball, and traveling with his wife, with whom he has traveled to over 130 countries. David began his mystery-writing career in 2013, upon the urging of his wife and his first novel, “The Teacher’s Pet Murders,” was inspired by the secret romantic relationship the author had with Sherryl while she was his student at City College.
“Mary Rackner was shot and killed while relaxing in her backyard,” writes Schwinger. “The police were making no progress, so Mary’s good friend Christine hired smart, sexy supersleuth Amy Bell to solve the case.
“There were many people with a clear motive to kill Mary, who was leading an effort to make draconian curriculum changes in the private high school where she was a trustee. But was that the only possible motive? Not necessarily, as Amy soon discovered.
“To identify the killer, Amy would have to challenge all the basic assumptions made by the police and also by everyone else.”
Published by Page Publishing, David Schwinger’s compelling tale is the latest entry in the author’s “Amy Bell” murder mysteries, of which Schwinger has written fifteen volumes. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Schwinger will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Amy puts her extraordinary talents to the test, facing off against her most difficult case to date.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Murder in Reverse: An Amy Bell Mystery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories