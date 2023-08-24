Author John R. Bost’s New Book, "Finding Your Kingdom Sweet Spot," is Designed to Help Budding Entrepreneurs Build Professional and Personal Lives Based Around Christ

Recent release “Finding Your Kingdom Sweet Spot: A Spiritual Handbook for High Impact Entrepreneurs,” from Covenant Books author John R. Bost, is a thought-provoking guide to help readers navigate becoming an entrepreneur that is not simply a Christian doing business, but an entrepreneur doing the Kingdom's business.