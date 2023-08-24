Author John R. Bost’s New Book, "Finding Your Kingdom Sweet Spot," is Designed to Help Budding Entrepreneurs Build Professional and Personal Lives Based Around Christ
Recent release “Finding Your Kingdom Sweet Spot: A Spiritual Handbook for High Impact Entrepreneurs,” from Covenant Books author John R. Bost, is a thought-provoking guide to help readers navigate becoming an entrepreneur that is not simply a Christian doing business, but an entrepreneur doing the Kingdom's business.
Clemmons, NC, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John R. Bost, who served twenty years in the public school system both in the classroom and in administration and holds two post-grad degrees in community development and in Leadership and Administration, has completed his new book, “Finding Your Kingdom Sweet Spot: A Spiritual Handbook for High Impact Entrepreneurs”: an overview to help readers grow in both their relationship with Christ and in whatever business field they find themselves in.
A bi-vocational minister for almost 50 years, author John R. Bost has served eight years as a full-time executive pastor in a large growing congregation. A former chair of Leadership Winston-Salem and a three-term mayor for the Village of Clemmons, the author would later serve two terms as chair of the Shallowford Community Foundation and be named as their first board member emeritus. John is currently active in an ongoing commitment to racial reconciliation and educational equity in Forsyth County. He is married to LaDonna Setzer Bost, a retired educator and interior designer and together they have one daughter, who has blessed the author with two grandchildren and is now in her sixth year as a public-school principal.
“In this book, I want to share the practices I’ve used to build God’s Kingdom in the different sectors over the course of my career and life,” writes Bost. “To some, my story might sound a little like that of a restless wanderer, but to me, it has been a rich journey and appropriate preparation for this very moment, with my desire being to become the mentor that I never had. With an exit ramp in sight, howbeit to a joyous destination, I hope to leave behind lessons learned during my seventy-four-year entrepreneurial journey.
“To grow as an entrepreneur and Christ follower, focusing on your personal awareness, spiritual growth, and community development will be essential to finding your sweet spot. We cannot cleanly separate the personal, spiritual, and relational aspects of our lives. They are all entwined and inextricably connected. Growing in each of these areas means becoming more of who you were created to be in God’s image. By examining each of these three areas and how they relate to one another, constituting a whole person and a much fuller life, we can find our Kingdom sweet spots and discover how these areas help us become high-impact entrepreneurs for the Kingdom of God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John R. Bost’s new book provides the information required to help readers of all backgrounds be both men and women of faith as well as successful entrepreneurs whose business ventures align with their relationship with Christ. Through sharing his writings in this guide, the author hopes to help others through the next transformational moment in America to emerge from among the current explosion of entrepreneurs, millennials, and beyond, many seeking a new model for the institutional church as one knows it.
Readers can purchase “Finding Your Kingdom Sweet Spot: A Spiritual Handbook for High Impact Entrepreneurs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
