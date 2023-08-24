Author M.L. Olmstead’s New Book, "The Knights: Lost in the Void" Tells the Story of Three Strangers Who Awaken in a New Land and Must Save It in Order to Go Back Home
Recent release “The Knights: Lost in the Void,” from Covenant Books author M.L. Olmstead, is a fascinating tale that follows Mario, Virgil, and Robert, who are sent from their world to a new land teeming with magic and dangers beyond their wildest imaginations. To return home, they’ll have to join forces and accept their destiny as saviors of this new world or remain there forever.
New York, NY, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- M.L. Olmstead, a wife and mother of four who has trained in voice acting and singing, as well as providing commentary on sumo wrestling, has completed her new book, “The Knights: Lost in the Void”: a captivating fantasy adventure that finds three strangers trapped in a new, mysterious world that they must save if they have any hope of returning home.
Olmstead writes, “On a dark night on a bridge, a voice calls out, ‘Come with me to Ravena.’ Mario, a strong-willed yet traumatized young man, finds himself transported to an unfamiliar world. With only a vague memory of a girl’s pleading invitation, he reluctantly embarks on a quest to find answers. But he’s not alone. Virgil, a popular collegiate athlete, finds himself in the center of a medieval town fighting for his life with a total stranger by his side. A self-identified anime geek and introvert, Robert, has also arrived in this strange world full of intrigue and bloodshed.
“A continual promise of danger looms from the suspicious villagers to the unnamed evil who threatens to destroy all who remain. Mario, Virgil, and Robert are offered a chance to go home, but only if they accept the terms of a mysterious old woman offering them power in exchange for saving her world—Ravena, a terrifying magical world filled with desperate people they cannot trust, especially themselves.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, M.L. Olmstead’s new book is a riveting thrill ride that will take readers on an epic journey as they follow Mario, Virgil, and Robert’s attempts to survive the dangers of Ravena that seemingly lurk around every corner. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Olmstead weaves an unforgettable novel that is sure to leave readers spellbound, right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “The Knights: Lost in the Void” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
