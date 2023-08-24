Author M.L. Olmstead’s New Book, "The Knights: Lost in the Void" Tells the Story of Three Strangers Who Awaken in a New Land and Must Save It in Order to Go Back Home

Recent release “The Knights: Lost in the Void,” from Covenant Books author M.L. Olmstead, is a fascinating tale that follows Mario, Virgil, and Robert, who are sent from their world to a new land teeming with magic and dangers beyond their wildest imaginations. To return home, they’ll have to join forces and accept their destiny as saviors of this new world or remain there forever.