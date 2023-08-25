Author Linda Waller Holden’s New Book, "Manners Do Matter," is a Comprehensive Guide to Help Readers Better Understand the Rules of Etiquette and Kindness

Recent release “Manners Do Matter: A Guide for Children, Parents, and Politicians,” from Covenant Books author Linda Waller Holden, shares tips and tricks to help readers become more aware of ways to make their lives richer and more rewarding. Through her writings, the author gives some quick, easy suggestions on handling everyday situations that readers from all walks of life can put to good use.