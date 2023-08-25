Author Linda Waller Holden’s New Book, "Manners Do Matter," is a Comprehensive Guide to Help Readers Better Understand the Rules of Etiquette and Kindness
Recent release “Manners Do Matter: A Guide for Children, Parents, and Politicians,” from Covenant Books author Linda Waller Holden, shares tips and tricks to help readers become more aware of ways to make their lives richer and more rewarding. Through her writings, the author gives some quick, easy suggestions on handling everyday situations that readers from all walks of life can put to good use.
Jamestown, NC, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Linda Waller Holden, who lives in North Carolina with her husband where she enjoys participating in water aerobics, reading, volunteering, and line dancing, has completed her new book, “Manners Do Matter: A Guide for Children, Parents, and Politicians”: a detailed overview of different etiquette rules designed to teach readers of all backgrounds who might have missed out on these lessons but need these skills in life.
“Wouldn’t it be nice to live in a world of trust, honesty, and cooperation?” writes Holden. “A place where people thought before they spoke. A place where we actually listened to each other and tried to understand.
“We can. It starts with manners.”
Holden continues, “Manners are free, and manners are a way to show kindness and respect. They are not something you just put on and take off like a coat. They should be practiced...daily. They should be a part of YOU every day in every situation.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Linda Waller Holden’s new book first began when the author became disillusioned by the rudeness and self-centeredness around her whenever she gathered with others. Using her energy, persistence, and creative spirit, Holden created “Manners Do Matter” to help readers return to the core values of sharing, caring, being respectful, and having good manners in every situation.
Readers can purchase “Manners Do Matter: A Guide for Children, Parents, and Politicians” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Wouldn’t it be nice to live in a world of trust, honesty, and cooperation?” writes Holden. “A place where people thought before they spoke. A place where we actually listened to each other and tried to understand.
“We can. It starts with manners.”
Holden continues, “Manners are free, and manners are a way to show kindness and respect. They are not something you just put on and take off like a coat. They should be practiced...daily. They should be a part of YOU every day in every situation.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Linda Waller Holden’s new book first began when the author became disillusioned by the rudeness and self-centeredness around her whenever she gathered with others. Using her energy, persistence, and creative spirit, Holden created “Manners Do Matter” to help readers return to the core values of sharing, caring, being respectful, and having good manners in every situation.
Readers can purchase “Manners Do Matter: A Guide for Children, Parents, and Politicians” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories