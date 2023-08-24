Author Isaiah Sleeping Turtle Johnson Bey’s New Book, "Xavion & Sareyus," Centers Around a Legendary Warrior Created by the Gods to Restore Peace to Humanity's Strife

Recent release “Xavion & Sareyus,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Isaiah Sleeping Turtle Johnson Bey, tells the story of Xavion, a warrior crafted by eight of the nine gods of the Third World to end the ongoing war between mankind's many empires. When he meets Sareyus, the goddess who disapproved of his creation, the two become smitten and entangled in the battle for peace.