Author Isaiah Sleeping Turtle Johnson Bey’s New Book, "Xavion & Sareyus," Centers Around a Legendary Warrior Created by the Gods to Restore Peace to Humanity's Strife
Recent release “Xavion & Sareyus,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Isaiah Sleeping Turtle Johnson Bey, tells the story of Xavion, a warrior crafted by eight of the nine gods of the Third World to end the ongoing war between mankind's many empires. When he meets Sareyus, the goddess who disapproved of his creation, the two become smitten and entangled in the battle for peace.
Portsmouth, RI, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Isaiah Sleeping Turtle Johnson Bey, who first began writing at the age of only ten years old, has completed his new book, “Xavion & Sareyus”: a gripping tale that follows the adventures of a chosen warrior who must rise up and save humanity, accompanied by the one goddess who disapproved of his divine creation.
As a teenager, author Isaiah Sleeping Turtle Johnson Bey began taking his writing abilities very seriously, aiming to one day become a published author. His first story was a teen and young adult romance, which greatly inspired “Xavion & Sareyus,” Alongside his writing, the author enjoys playing the guitar, bass guitar, and several Native American-style flutes and drums, as well as studying history. Isaiah’s ancestry is amalgamated between Moorish, Indigenous American, and European, and his full tribal name is Sleeping Turtle the Laughing Hawk Straight Arrow, though he personally prefers simply Sleeping Turtle.
“During the Earth's third incarnation, eight of the nine gods craft a warrior,” writes Isaiah. “He is Xavion, and at thirty years old, he is in the midst of warring empires in the continent of Nodin. Being mixed of all human ethnicities, Xavion is often discriminated against. As a champion representing five rival minorities, Xavion is hell-bent to purge imperialism from the north.
“Sareyus, the goddess of fire, protests Xavion's creation. Her anger of the pantheon's ignorance forces her to take action. While in the guise of a human, she is thrust into the political instability. Upon meeting, they are smitten. Together, they uncover conspiracies that could destabilize Heaven and Earth.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Isaiah Sleeping Turtle Johnson Bey’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Xavion’s quest for peace slowly unravels. Expertly paced and poignant, readers will discover what will become of the Third World for Xavion and Sareyus in an epic, character-driven saga that is sure to leave them spellbound right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Xavion & Sareyus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
