Author Elizabeth Gidos’ New Book, "I Was Never Crazy," is the Story of a Woman Put Away Into an Asylum Struggling with the Fact That She May be Insane, or Maybe She Isn’t
Recent release “I Was Never Crazy,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Elizabeth Gidos, is the dark story that follows Justine Hornbecker as she finds herself in an insane asylum, where she struggles to find herself, any sort of friends, and wrestles with if she should be here.
Erie, PA, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth Gidos, a novelist committed to giving a voice to those who fall into the system and lose their own, has completed her new book, “I Was Never Crazy”: a gripping story that follows Justine, a woman who finds herself committed to insane asylum by her sister after attempting suicide, and her journey of losing not just her mind but parts of herself.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Elizabeth Gidos’ harrowing tale follows Justine through procedure after procedure from electroshock to isolation wards to even lobotomies as they try to fix her, the pain and fear from them and the comfort from the friends she attempts to make and also mourning the friends that she loses, all while trying to answer her own question, am I actually crazy?
Readers who wish to experience chilling work can purchase “I Was Never Crazy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
