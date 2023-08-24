Author Elizabeth Gidos’ New Book, "I Was Never Crazy," is the Story of a Woman Put Away Into an Asylum Struggling with the Fact That She May be Insane, or Maybe She Isn’t

Recent release “I Was Never Crazy,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Elizabeth Gidos, is the dark story that follows Justine Hornbecker as she finds herself in an insane asylum, where she struggles to find herself, any sort of friends, and wrestles with if she should be here.