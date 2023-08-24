Author Jessica Painter’s New Book, "No More Ice Cream," Centers Around a Young Boy Who Loves Ice Cream and Dreams of a World Made Entirely Out of This Sweet Treat

Recent release “No More Ice Cream,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jessica Painter, tells the captivating story of Jason, an active young boy who asks his mother for a second bowl of ice cream right before going to bed. When she says no, Jason decides to dream of a world filled with nothing but ice cream, but soon this paradise turns out to be not as pleasant as he initially thought.