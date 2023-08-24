Author Jessica Painter’s New Book, "No More Ice Cream," Centers Around a Young Boy Who Loves Ice Cream and Dreams of a World Made Entirely Out of This Sweet Treat
Recent release “No More Ice Cream,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jessica Painter, tells the captivating story of Jason, an active young boy who asks his mother for a second bowl of ice cream right before going to bed. When she says no, Jason decides to dream of a world filled with nothing but ice cream, but soon this paradise turns out to be not as pleasant as he initially thought.
Levittown, PA, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jessica Painter, an educator, a wife, and a loving mother to three wonderful children, has completed her new book, “No More Ice Cream”: a charming tale that follows a young, energetic boy who, above all things, loves ice cream. When he dreams up a world made of nothing but this frozen delight, he discovers an important lesson and learns to appreciate all kinds of food and not just dessert.
A first-grade teacher at a private Christian school in Eastern Pennsylvania, author Jessica Painter loves teaching young children to read and write their own stories. Jessica was inspired to teach by her own first-grade teacher, who also helped to instill in her a love of writing. In addition to her career as a teacher, Jessica loves the Lord and aims to give glory and honor Him in all that she accomplishes. When she is not teaching or writing stories, Jessica serves as the Children’s Ministry Director at her church. In her spare time, the author enjoys playing games and spending time with her family, as well as hiking, going for walks with her dog, Lucy, hanging out with her church family, vacationing in Maine, and of course, eating ice cream.
“Jason loves ice cream and lots of it! Wouldn’t it be great if the whole world were made of ice cream?” writes Painter. “Slip off into Jason’s dream world with him as he roams through a world made of ice cream! With a treat so delicious and fun, what could possibly go wrong? Plenty! Will Jason ever be able to enjoy any other foods besides ice cream ever again? Read to find out!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jessica Painter’s adorable tale will take readers of all ages on a thrilling ride as they explore Jason’s ice cream world and take in the fantastic sights as Jason finally satisfies his sweet tooth. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Painter’s tale to life, “No More Ice Cream” is the perfect story for parents and guardians to connect with young readers and teach them the importance of eating a balanced diet in a fun way that’s sure to stay with them long after the story’s conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “No More Ice Cream” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
