Author Susan K. Seiple’s New Book, "The Shadow of the Cat's Ears," is an Adorable Tale About the Excitement and Frenzy That Having Multiple Cats in a House Can Bring
Recent release “The Shadow of the Cat's Ears,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Susan K. Seiple, follows a young woman who is suddenly awoken in the middle of the night by a loud crashing sound and discovers that three playful kittens have somehow made their way into her cellar. Despite the chaos they make, the young woman can't help but to love them and accept them into her home.
Bloomsburg, PA, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Susan K. Seiple has completed her new book, “The Shadow of the Cat's Ears”: a charming story of a young woman who awakens one night to a loud sound, only to find brand new feline friends making themselves feel at home in her house.
Seiple writes, “Did you ever own multiple kitties? This is a tale of a relatively quiet household when three puffy-tailed babies arrived unannounced in the cold cellar. What happens next is an explosion of feline activity that turns calm into an uproar of many fun- and action-filled tales for your entertainment. The more tails, the merrier!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Susan K. Seiple’s engaging tale is dedicated to the author’s sister, Sassy, who adored cats and inspired the author to write about her experiences in owning multiple cats. Accompanied by vibrant artwork to help bring Seiple’s tale to life, “The Shadow of the Cat’s Ears” is a delightful reading experience that readers of all ages are sure to want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “The Shadow of the Cat's Ears” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
