Author Susan K. Seiple’s New Book, "The Shadow of the Cat's Ears," is an Adorable Tale About the Excitement and Frenzy That Having Multiple Cats in a House Can Bring

Recent release “The Shadow of the Cat's Ears,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Susan K. Seiple, follows a young woman who is suddenly awoken in the middle of the night by a loud crashing sound and discovers that three playful kittens have somehow made their way into her cellar. Despite the chaos they make, the young woman can't help but to love them and accept them into her home.