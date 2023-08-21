SparcStart Launches New Product to Automate Hiring Manager Videos
Innovative Solution Offers a Personal Touch to Job Descriptions, Increasing Engagement and Diversity
New York, NY, August 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- SparcStart, a leading recruitment video platform, is launching a new product to revolutionize candidate attraction. Ignite, the new hiring manager video integration simplifies the way hiring managers connect with candidates, humanizing the job and helping candidates envision themselves in the role. SparcStart has developed the technology to automate the creation of the videos and their placement in the career sites' job descriptions regardless of the ATS or career site used. This fully automated system allows employers to update their text-only job descriptions at scale and showcase their greatest assets.
Research indicates that when candidates have a chance to “meet their boss”, they are more likely to submit their applications. The inclusion of hiring manager videos on career sites has demonstrated a significant increase in the conversion rate of site visitors to actual applicants, with up to a 60% improvement. Moreover, these videos increase applications from diverse candidates by 41% as they humanize the hiring manager and address the fear that the hiring manager may be “a monster.”
With Ignite, companies can effortlessly incorporate short video introductions of hiring managers into their job postings. This feature bridges the gap between candidates and potential employers, offering a unique opportunity for candidates to virtually meet the person they might be working with. The videos can be recorded using any device – smartphones, desktops, or tablets – without the need for additional downloads, passwords or complex processes.
Once recorded, the videos undergo a quick review process by company designated approvers and are seamlessly embedded into the relevant job posting on the company's career site. This simple yet effective approach enhances the candidate experience and provides valuable insights into the company's culture and team dynamics.
The unique and technically advanced aspect of Ignite is its ability to sit above the existing ATS and career site systems so no coding or technical integration is required. A major constraint of incorporating video into job descriptions has been the need to develop custom integrations with each legacy system. SparcStart has overcome that constraint and can implement Ignite with any ATS or career site combination.
"At SparcStart, we understand the importance of creating meaningful connections between candidates and companies," stated Maury Hanigan, CEO of SparcStart. "Our Ignite product makes the hiring process more personable and engaging, ultimately helping companies attract a wider range of qualified applicants."
As a certified minority-owned business, SparcStart is renowned for providing user-friendly, secure, and adaptable recruitment marketing solutions. It has twice won the Top HR Tech Product of the Year award for its Sparc and Amplify products.
For more information on SparcStart and Ignite, please visit www.SparcStart.com.
About SparcStart: SparcStart is a leading recruitment marketing platform that empowers companies to connect with top talent through innovative solutions. With a focus on user-friendliness and inclusivity, SparcStart is committed to improving the efficiency of the recruiting process through greater transparency and pertinent information that helps candidates make well informed decisions to pursue opportunities.
Media Contact:
Jake Papa
Product Manager
Jake@SparcStart.com
Media Contact:
Contact
