Author Joanne Lawrence’s New Book, "Daniel the DisAbled Donkey," Follows the Beautiful Friendship of a Young Girl and a Donkey with Similar Disabilities
Recent release “Daniel the DisAbled Donkey,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joanne Lawrence, is a captivating story that centers around Janie, a young girl who bonds with a baby donkey on her family farm over their shared disability. After having Daniel the Donkey's life, Janie and Daniel become inseparable and do incredible things together to help serve their community.
Seahurst, WA, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joanne Lawrence has completed her new book, “Daniel the DisAbled Donkey”: a charming tale of a young disabled girl who quickly bonds with a young donkey born on her parent’s farm who has a disability similar to hers. Together, the two face the jeers and laughter of Janie’s peers and end up doing incredible work to impact the lives of others.
“Daniel is born disabled and meets his best friend and companion Janie,” writes Joanne. “Together they face many obstacles, prejudices and hard times. Their kindly neighbors suggest a plan for Daniel and Janie. They both work very hard alone and together and overcome those obstacles to face a wonderful and successful future.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Joanne Lawrence’s engaging tale is a heartfelt journey that reveals the ridicule and obstacles disabled people often face in today’s society, oftentimes simply for existing. With vibrant artwork to help bring Lawrence’s tale to life, “Daniel the DisAbled Donkey” will help readers of all backgrounds understand the challenges disabled people must face, while discovering the incredible things that disabled people can accomplish.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Daniel the DisAbled Donkey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Daniel is born disabled and meets his best friend and companion Janie,” writes Joanne. “Together they face many obstacles, prejudices and hard times. Their kindly neighbors suggest a plan for Daniel and Janie. They both work very hard alone and together and overcome those obstacles to face a wonderful and successful future.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Joanne Lawrence’s engaging tale is a heartfelt journey that reveals the ridicule and obstacles disabled people often face in today’s society, oftentimes simply for existing. With vibrant artwork to help bring Lawrence’s tale to life, “Daniel the DisAbled Donkey” will help readers of all backgrounds understand the challenges disabled people must face, while discovering the incredible things that disabled people can accomplish.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Daniel the DisAbled Donkey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories