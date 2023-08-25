Author Joanne Lawrence’s New Book, "Daniel the DisAbled Donkey," Follows the Beautiful Friendship of a Young Girl and a Donkey with Similar Disabilities

Recent release “Daniel the DisAbled Donkey,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joanne Lawrence, is a captivating story that centers around Janie, a young girl who bonds with a baby donkey on her family farm over their shared disability. After having Daniel the Donkey's life, Janie and Daniel become inseparable and do incredible things together to help serve their community.