Kaci Nealey’s New Book, "Goodnight, Sweet Child," is a Charming Story of a Mother's Kind Words to Help Her Baby Fall Asleep and Dream of What Tomorrow Will Bring
King George, VA, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kaci Nealey, a wife and mother who has a passion for spending time with her family, biking, hiking, swimming, traveling, arts, crafts, and writing children’s stories, has completed her most recent book, “Goodnight, Sweet Child”: a charming tale of a mother helping her child to drift off to sleep, while providing comfort and promising to always be there in case of a bad dream.
Since the first grade, author Kaci Nealey and her parents were told by multiple teachers that she should write. Part of a large family, the author has had a close relationship with her parents, grandparents, siblings, nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Nealey’s love of family, the outdoors, and being adventurous has motivated her creation of children’s books and poems since she was a child herself!
“‘Good Night, Sweet Child’ is a story with gentle and encouraging words to help your loved one to sleep,” writes Nealey. “I came up with the words for this story while rocking my infant son to sleep when he was only four months old. This story helped him peacefully drift back off to sleep after a very late feeding in the middle of the night, and I hope it can help your little one too!”
Published by Fulton Books, Kaci Nealey’s book is dedicated to and inspired by her son, Kylen, and is the perfect story for parents and guardians to help their children relax and sleep at night.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Goodnight, Sweet Child” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
