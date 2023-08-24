S. Markeith DeShaun Robinson III’s New Book, “The Rantings of a Delusional Mind: Words Spoken in the Dark,” is an Intense and Emotional Collection of Poetry
Indio, CA, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author S. Markeith DeShaun Robinson III, who was inspired by Edgar Allen Poe, has completed his most recent book, “The Rantings of a Delusional Mind: Words Spoken in the Dark”: a collection of poetry that shares voice of the voiceless uncensored in rhyme written in the dark brought to light.
Author S. Markeith DeShaun Robinson III writes, “When I was sixteen, my English teacher introduced me to writer Edgar Allen Poe. I read his poem ‘The Raven,’ and immediately I was transfixed and inspired to write down my feelings. I started writing down how I felt and started to connect and rhyme words rather easily. I found that when I wrote I how I felt in rhyme, I was no longer bound by those feeling. I could leave them on pen and paper and not have to hold on to them. It freed me. Writing brought a kind of peace I never knew I could have. Writing allowed me to feel however I wanted and not be hated or judged for it. Writing saved my life; it helped me have purpose and passion. It helped me turn hurt and pain into something else—into something beautiful.”
He continues, “And I have to write. It has total control. I am but its muse. And so I write.”
Published by Fulton Books, S. Markeith DeShaun Robinson III’s book features poems such as “Pen to Paper,” “The Path,” “Left Behind,” “We the People,” “Pieces of Me,” “Damaged Eyes,” and many more.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase “The Rantings of a Delusional Mind: Words Spoken in the Dark” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
