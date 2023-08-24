Kiaya Martin’s New Book, "Blue Bullet Races the Dirt Bike Riders," Tells the Riveting Tale of Blue Bullet, Who Faces His Fears as He Embarks on His Next Thrilling Race
Wolcottiville, IN, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kiaya Martin has completed her most recent book, “Blue Bullet Races the Dirt Bike Riders”: a captivating and gripping story that follows dirt bike racer Blue Bullet in a fun-filled, cross-country race.
Author Kiaya Martin’s first book, “Blue Bullet Rides in Mommy’s Mustang,” was positively received and was featured on Indiana State University’s People of State website. In her spare time when not writing children’s books, Kiaya is writing lyrics and singing her own songs that correlate with each book she publishes, working closely with music producers from SoloSound who help inspiring artists produce music independently. Through music, local events, and school book tours, the author has made sure that each of her books stands out, and sharing her stories based on true events with the world is the highlight of her life.
“Blue Bullet grips it, rips it, and sends it during the race of his life!” writes Kiaya. “Discover how Blue Bullet faces his fears during the race and who helps him win first place! This fast-paced race will keep you on your toes and help highlight the importance of family and friends. All paws in for some more tail-waggin’ and ear-floppin’ fun when Blue Bullet’s third book sails to the lakeshore of his hometown.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kiaya Martin’s book is the second entry in the author’s “Blue Bullet” series and is dedicated to both her brother’s friend Laine M. Kovacic, who sadly passed away in 2012 at the age of sixteen, and the LMK Family Racing team that was formed in his honor. With vibrant, colorful artwork to accompany Kiaya’s story, “Blue Bullet Races the Dirt Bike Riders” is sure to delight readers of all ages and keep them excited for the next entry in Blue Bullet’s adventures.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Blue Bullet Races the Dirt Bike Riders” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author Kiaya Martin’s first book, “Blue Bullet Rides in Mommy’s Mustang,” was positively received and was featured on Indiana State University’s People of State website. In her spare time when not writing children’s books, Kiaya is writing lyrics and singing her own songs that correlate with each book she publishes, working closely with music producers from SoloSound who help inspiring artists produce music independently. Through music, local events, and school book tours, the author has made sure that each of her books stands out, and sharing her stories based on true events with the world is the highlight of her life.
“Blue Bullet grips it, rips it, and sends it during the race of his life!” writes Kiaya. “Discover how Blue Bullet faces his fears during the race and who helps him win first place! This fast-paced race will keep you on your toes and help highlight the importance of family and friends. All paws in for some more tail-waggin’ and ear-floppin’ fun when Blue Bullet’s third book sails to the lakeshore of his hometown.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kiaya Martin’s book is the second entry in the author’s “Blue Bullet” series and is dedicated to both her brother’s friend Laine M. Kovacic, who sadly passed away in 2012 at the age of sixteen, and the LMK Family Racing team that was formed in his honor. With vibrant, colorful artwork to accompany Kiaya’s story, “Blue Bullet Races the Dirt Bike Riders” is sure to delight readers of all ages and keep them excited for the next entry in Blue Bullet’s adventures.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Blue Bullet Races the Dirt Bike Riders” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories