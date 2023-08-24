Susan Crandall’s New Book, "My Family Album," is an Adorable Tale That Takes a Look at a Large Family, with Each Member More Eccentric and Unconventional Than the Next
Meadville, PA, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Susan Crandall has completed her most recent book, “My Family Album”: a charming tale that centers around a large family and all the odd but endearing family members there are, told in an engaging poetic style.
“‘My Family Album’ brings together all the quirky, sweet, smart, loveable, amazing, creative relatives that all of us can relate to,” shares Crandall. “A whimsical look at colorful family dynamics.”
Published by Fulton Books, Susan Crandall’s book is a riveting story that is sure to capture the imaginations of readers of all ages, as each family member’s quirks are revealed with a fun, comedic twist. Written with a witty rhyming scheme and accompanied by vibrant, colorful illustrations that help each family member come to life and leap off the page, “My Family Album” is sure to delight young readers and keep them coming back for more.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “My Family Album” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
