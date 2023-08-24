Britteny Lavondo’s Newly Released “There Is a GOD, And I Am NOT HIM: Reality vs. Perception” is a Powerful Autobiography That Brings Awareness to Abuse
“There Is a GOD, And I Am NOT HIM: Reality vs. Perception,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Britteny Lavondo, is an eye-opening presentation on the complex nature of family, faith, and healing following a heartbreaking breach of trust.
Detroit, MI, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “There Is a GOD, And I Am NOT HIM: Reality vs. Perception”: a potent reminder of the comfort one finds in God. “There Is a GOD, And I Am NOT HIM: Reality vs. Perception” is the creation of published author Britteny Lavondo.
Lavondo shares, “Not all daughters are their daddy’s little girl. Too many times, their fathers are absent from their lives or nonexistent. Some may have been abusive. The book is about how much the Heavenly Father loves them. Earthly fathers may not be able to love their daughters in the way they need. Through scriptures, the author goes into detail on how much the Father loves his children. He can bring peace and comfort and an incredible love that can’t be matched to any other love. We are all imperfect daughters with imperfect earthly fathers. Forgiveness is hard to give when a father has broken his daughter’s heart or when he has caused physical and mental pain. Father sent his Son, Jesus, to die for the world’s sins and mistakes. When a person asks for forgiveness, he will give strength. This strength will lead a brokenhearted daughter to forgive. By forgiving, peace and joy will fill her body, soul, and mind.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Britteny Lavondo’s new book will resonate with many who have faced similar challenges and found God’s healing grace.
Consumers can purchase "There Is a GOD, And I Am NOT HIM: Reality vs. Perception" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "There Is a GOD, And I Am NOT HIM: Reality vs. Perception," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
