Diane Buzzell’s Newly Released "The Artist, the Farmer, the Hunter, and the Good Guy" is an Enjoyable Family History That Takes Readers to the Heart of Farm Country
“The Artist, the Farmer, the Hunter, and the Good Guy,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diane Buzzell, is a celebration of the highs, lows, and in-betweens that have shaped a devoted family’s course.
North Brookfield, MA, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Artist, the Farmer, the Hunter, and the Good Guy”: a delightful slice of American history. “The Artist, the Farmer, the Hunter, and the Good Guy” is the creation of published author Diane Buzzell, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother with a love of scrapbooking.
Buzzell shares, “What’s it about? It’s about life, growing up on a farm in a small town, and lessons learned. About fun and foolishness, hard—really hard—work and accomplishments, family and friends, love and heartbreak. About hometown and Hollywood! About overcomers and encouragers, the mundane and the adventures, memories shared and retold over and over, a slice of American history you won’t find in history books. It’s about life and death. It’s about God’s love, his protection, provision, and his plan for our lives. It’s about the Buzzells.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Buzzell’s new book will entertain and evoke a sense of nostalgia as readers bring themselves along a journey of family, friendship, and the salt of the earth work that carries us through.
Consumers can purchase “The Artist, the Farmer, the Hunter, and the Good Guy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Artist, the Farmer, the Hunter, and the Good Guy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Buzzell shares, “What’s it about? It’s about life, growing up on a farm in a small town, and lessons learned. About fun and foolishness, hard—really hard—work and accomplishments, family and friends, love and heartbreak. About hometown and Hollywood! About overcomers and encouragers, the mundane and the adventures, memories shared and retold over and over, a slice of American history you won’t find in history books. It’s about life and death. It’s about God’s love, his protection, provision, and his plan for our lives. It’s about the Buzzells.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Buzzell’s new book will entertain and evoke a sense of nostalgia as readers bring themselves along a journey of family, friendship, and the salt of the earth work that carries us through.
Consumers can purchase “The Artist, the Farmer, the Hunter, and the Good Guy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Artist, the Farmer, the Hunter, and the Good Guy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories