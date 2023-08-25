Paul Howe’s Newly Released "The Summer of My Life" is a Touching Celebration of an Unexpected and Lasting Love
“The Summer of My Life,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul Howe, is a nostalgic look back on a chance meeting that led to a blessed romance and a heartbreaking loss.
Lakeland, FL, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Summer of My Life”: a powerful testimony to the blessings of true love and connection. “The Summer of My Life” is the creation of published author Paul Howe, who resides in Lakeland, Florida, and is a full-time professor at Polk State College, as well as teaching graduate courses online at Johnson & Wales University, Webber International University, Purdue Global University, and Herkimer County Community College. He was teaching graduate courses at Assumption University in Bangkok during the summer of 2019 when he met Cheryl while in Pattaya for a graduate orientation. His education includes a PhD in organization and management and a master’s degree in hospitality management.
Howe shares, “It was a picture-perfect night out—the moon was full, and a warm tropical breeze was gently rustling the palm trees. As we were walking across the parking lot of the Dusit Thani, I felt an extremely overwhelming urge to kiss her, as she looked gorgeous and her perfume smelled heavenly. I gathered every ounce of my courage and gently grabbed her arm and pulled her into me and kissed her. She didn’t seem to resist, and we kissed for several moments, and it felt amazing.
“After we broke our embrace, she poised herself, as English people are very proper, and said, 'What was that all about?' I was totally embarrassed and began apologizing profusely, saying, 'I am so sorry. I apologize. Please forgive me, I should have asked—' when she suddenly grabbed my arm and began kissing me passionately. To hold her in my arms knowing she was the one that wanted to kiss this time had me enthralled as we stood in the middle of the parking lot kissing in the warm, tropical, moonlit night. It was truly magical, an evening I will never forget, a night of all nights.
“As we slowly released each other from our second embrace, she said, 'I have never been kissed like that.' I was stunned she said that, but I felt the very same way; it sent waves of ecstasy throughout my entire body. I never felt like that before, and it seemed ultramagnetic and so erotically romantic in the moonlight, holding her in my arms and with her tongue and lips passionately kissing me. It was the night of all nights in the summer of my life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Howe’s new book is a heartfelt memoir that explores an impactful time in Howe’s life.
Consumers can purchase “The Summer of My Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Summer of My Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
