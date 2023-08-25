Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released "In the Dark of Night: A Samuel Garcia Private Eye Mystery" is an Exciting Tale of Clever Police Work and Dangerous Foes
“In the Dark of Night: A Samuel Garcia Private Eye Mystery,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alton Lynn Cooper, is an enjoyable throwback to classic whodunit mysteries that finds a charismatic young private eye on the heels of bloodthirsty cattle rustlers.
Lansing, MI, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “In the Dark of Night: A Samuel Garcia Private Eye Mystery”: a compelling tale of mystery and mayhem that takes readers to the heart of cattle country. “In the Dark of Night: A Samuel Garcia Private Eye Mystery” is the creation of published author Alton Lynn Cooper, an ordained minister who has served as a deaf pastor at his local church in Holt, Michigan, for the past forty-five years. He has also managed in the automobile industry for forty-one years. He and his wife have ten adult children, seven sons and three daughters, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cooper shares, “Samuel Garcia has been called upon to solve a rustling operation impacting five of Texas’s largest cattle ranchers. He enters a tightly woven web of deceit that leads him into a number of life-threatening situations. He is shot at and then led into a death trap by a trusted and respected individual. He ends up a prisoner being held by a group of vicious individuals with murder on their minds. Come along on this cleverly twisted tale of intrigue and see if you can solve the mystery before our master private eye unravels the case.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alton Lynn Cooper’s new book will have readers racing to discover just who is behind a string of bold thefts.
Cooper’s passion for weaving intricate stories filled with affable heroes and dastardly villains is apparent within the pages of his most recent novel.
Consumers can purchase “In the Dark of Night: A Samuel Garcia Private Eye Mystery” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In the Dark of Night: A Samuel Garcia Private Eye Mystery,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cooper shares, “Samuel Garcia has been called upon to solve a rustling operation impacting five of Texas’s largest cattle ranchers. He enters a tightly woven web of deceit that leads him into a number of life-threatening situations. He is shot at and then led into a death trap by a trusted and respected individual. He ends up a prisoner being held by a group of vicious individuals with murder on their minds. Come along on this cleverly twisted tale of intrigue and see if you can solve the mystery before our master private eye unravels the case.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alton Lynn Cooper’s new book will have readers racing to discover just who is behind a string of bold thefts.
Cooper’s passion for weaving intricate stories filled with affable heroes and dastardly villains is apparent within the pages of his most recent novel.
Consumers can purchase “In the Dark of Night: A Samuel Garcia Private Eye Mystery” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In the Dark of Night: A Samuel Garcia Private Eye Mystery,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories