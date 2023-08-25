John Seidel’s Newly Released "Becoming the Most Powerful and Influential Leader in the World" is a Compelling Discussion of Effective, Biblical Leadership Practices
“Becoming the Most Powerful and Influential Leader in the World,” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Seidel, is a thought-provoking discussion of key character traits that can make or break anyone who is tasked within a leadership position.
Clearfield, UT, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Becoming the Most Powerful and Influential Leader in the World”: a helpful message of empowerment and personal growth. “Becoming the Most Powerful and Influential Leader in the World” is the creation of published author John Seidel, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who recently, he sold his radon business, which afforded him time and money to serve a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Seidel shares, “Jesus Christ was the true servant leader. He was not puffed up, self-important, or even prideful. As a matter of fact, from all accounts, he was humble. In addition to these qualities, he was known to be full of charity, love, virtue, pure intent, patience, and grace. What makes this so amazing is these are qualities other people testified of him, never self-aggrandizement.
“It is this type of leadership that is powerful, powerful to change lives, give people hope, give people courage, and encouragement to change. This is the epitome of leadership, to cause a change in behavior.
“Too many leaders make it about them, not the people they lead. These are the managers/leaders that can and should follow the Christlike principles in leadership. The sad reality is they tell themselves, 'It applies to everyone but them.'
In the King James Bible, we read in Mathew 7:3, 'And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother’s eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye?'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Seidel’s new book will challenge readers to evaluate their strengths and weaknesses while establishing a plan for improvement.
