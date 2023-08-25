Joe Harvey’s Newly Released "Exploring the Christian Life in Christ" is a Thought-Provoking Collection of Five Spiritually Charged Essays
“Exploring the Christian Life in Christ,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joe Harvey, is a bold challenge to complacent followers of Christ that empowers readers to be present and active in their faith.
New York, NY, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Exploring the Christian Life in Christ”: a potent reminder of the true work needed to live a life in line with God’s commands. “Exploring the Christian Life in Christ” is the creation of published author Joe Harvey.
Harvey shares, “The purpose in writing this book is to share with you, the readers and followers of Jesus, the deeper meaning of who we are as Christians. It may come as a surprise to many that the Christian life is not a 'surprisingly easy task.' The roots go deep as we will explore.
Christianity is a new way of life. You might also say it’s a journey or a walk of endurance and obedience to our Lord and King. Another way to say this is that it’s a walk of faith as we strive to obey God’s commands. After all, we will spend eternal life with our Lord and Savior.
So what is a Christian? Glad you asked. A Christian is simply one who follows the teachings of the very incarnate son of God—Jesus. Unlike all other world religions, Christianity is a personal relationship with the God and Creator of the Universe!
• It begins with a call to believe in God: O Seeker, Is God Calling?
• This is followed by the big eternal question, But Why, God, and Why Me?
• Digging deeper at the heart of the Gospel is A Call to Obedience—Ouch!
• Followed by living out that new life in A Call to New Life in Christ
• And finally, a discussion on the undergirding of our Christian walk: A Call to Grow in Our Faith
Faith is a big topic and is what God gives us to keep everything in balance.
This book seeks to entertain certain points along life’s journey. These five essays touch on various topics that we all, as Christians, struggle with at times. And as a bonus, there’s a self-study/Bible study to work through.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joe Harvey’s new book will bring perspective and encouragement to readers who may find themselves feeling untethered in their faith.
Consumers can purchase “Exploring the Christian Life in Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Exploring the Christian Life in Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joe Harvey’s new book will bring perspective and encouragement to readers who may find themselves feeling untethered in their faith.
Consumers can purchase “Exploring the Christian Life in Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Exploring the Christian Life in Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
