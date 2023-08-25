Ronald Goodman Nelson’s Newly Released "Hydrocarbon Man Memoirs of a 20th-Century Oil Business Executive" is a Fascinating and Unique Memoir
“Hydrocarbon Man Memoirs of a 20th-Century Oil Business Executive: Experience the Age of Energy from an Oil Executive’s View—One Who Has Witnessed the Trials and Transitions of an Industry Fueling Our Lives,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ronald Goodman Nelson, is an inside look to the growth and innovation that occurred during the author’s fifty-year career in the hydrocarbon industry.
New Caney, TX, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Hydrocarbon Man Memoirs of a 20th-Century Oil Business Executive: Experience the Age of Energy from an Oil Executive’s View—One Who Has Witnessed the Trials and Transitions of an Industry Fueling Our Lives”: an engaging look into a long and successful life. “Hydrocarbon Man Memoirs of a 20th-Century Oil Business Executive: Experience the Age of Energy from an Oil Executive’s View—One Who Has Witnessed the Trials and Transitions of an Industry Fueling Our Lives” is the creation of published author Ronald Goodman Nelson.
Nelson shares, “Ronald G. Nelson grew up on a Central Minnesota dairy farm where he earned his high school and junior college degrees as the salutatorian in both. He attended the University of Minnesota to earn a BS in geological engineering and an MS in geology with a minor in physical chemistry. He began his career in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, in exploration and research and development before moving to Omaha, Nebraska. In 1968, he moved with his family to Libya and Holland as a reservoir simulation expert. He joined Conoco North Sea in London in 1974 where he was manager of planning and economics. There he invented the Tension Leg Platform used to exploit deepwater oil and gas fields all over the world. He introduced Miscible Gas Injection to recover up to 80 percent of the oil in the Statfjord Field on the UK–Norway border in the North Sea. He consulted worldwide for fifteen years until his retirement in 2000.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronald Goodman Nelson’s new book shares a collection of personal and professional experiences within the pages of his engaging autobiographical work.
Consumers can purchase “Hydrocarbon Man Memoirs of a 20th-Century Oil Business Executive: Experience the Age of Energy from an Oil Executive’s View—One Who Has Witnessed the Trials and Transitions of an Industry Fueling Our Lives” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hydrocarbon Man Memoirs of a 20th-Century Oil Business Executive: Experience the Age of Energy from an Oil Executive’s View—One Who Has Witnessed the Trials and Transitions of an Industry Fueling Our Lives,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Nelson shares, “Ronald G. Nelson grew up on a Central Minnesota dairy farm where he earned his high school and junior college degrees as the salutatorian in both. He attended the University of Minnesota to earn a BS in geological engineering and an MS in geology with a minor in physical chemistry. He began his career in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, in exploration and research and development before moving to Omaha, Nebraska. In 1968, he moved with his family to Libya and Holland as a reservoir simulation expert. He joined Conoco North Sea in London in 1974 where he was manager of planning and economics. There he invented the Tension Leg Platform used to exploit deepwater oil and gas fields all over the world. He introduced Miscible Gas Injection to recover up to 80 percent of the oil in the Statfjord Field on the UK–Norway border in the North Sea. He consulted worldwide for fifteen years until his retirement in 2000.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronald Goodman Nelson’s new book shares a collection of personal and professional experiences within the pages of his engaging autobiographical work.
Consumers can purchase “Hydrocarbon Man Memoirs of a 20th-Century Oil Business Executive: Experience the Age of Energy from an Oil Executive’s View—One Who Has Witnessed the Trials and Transitions of an Industry Fueling Our Lives” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hydrocarbon Man Memoirs of a 20th-Century Oil Business Executive: Experience the Age of Energy from an Oil Executive’s View—One Who Has Witnessed the Trials and Transitions of an Industry Fueling Our Lives,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories