Danielle Christy’s Newly Released "Light in the Darkness" is an Intimate Collection of Poetry That Explores the Highs and Lows of Mental Health
“Light in the Darkness,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Danielle Christy, proves the comfort one can find through artistic expression as readers witness the author’s personal journey through emotional and physical challenges with mental health.
Heath, OH, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Light in the Darkness”: a potent collection of emotionally charged poems. “Light in the Darkness” is the creation of published author Danielle Christy, a resident of Ohio and dedicated educator.
Christy shares, “Poetry is a great way to express yourself. Danielle wrote poems to help her express her thoughts because she has a hard time verbally expressing them. The book shows the journey through depression and self-harm. It is a personal journey of Danielle—not all people with depression will have the same experiences. She hopes to inspire you to continue to push through those hard times.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danielle Christy’s new book will resonate with many who faced similar uphill battles against the invisible illnesses that effect so many of us.
Consumers can purchase “Light in the Darkness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Light in the Darkness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
