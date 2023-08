Homeless Health Care Los Angeles Announces O2 for OD, an Intimate Insider Q&A Panel and Firsthand Look at the Agency’s Overdose Response Efforts

Los Angeles, CA, August 20, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Following the recent LA Times Article (https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2023-08-06/mobile-teams-are-using-oxygen-to-save-lives-spare-brains-on-skid-row) and upcoming International Overdose Awareness Day, HHCLA is inviting a core group of specialists in the field for an open discussion on the agency’s latest innovative intervention: the use of pure oxygen to prevent overdoses and save lives.Every day, HHCLA sends trained teams on customized golf carts equipped with cylinders of oxygen to intervene and stop overdoses throughout the Skid Row area. The administration of concentrated oxygen is an invaluable tool in overdose prevention and response. Teams also carry naloxone — a medicine commonly known as Narcan that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.The teams are not only trying to prevent a fatal overdose, but they are also saving brain cells that can perish within minutes of oxygen deprivation. As of July 31st, the teams have reversed 94 overdoes since launching in December 2022.This intimate Q&A will be taking place on August 24th and will be recorded with footage released leading up to International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31st.Support O2 for OD where you, along with HHCLA responders, can save lives together: https://www.hhcla.org/donateFollow HHCLA's IG @hhcla or for the latest details.