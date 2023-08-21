Indie Artist Samuel Kinsella Unveils Captivating New Album "Obscura" - A Challenging Fusion of Alternative Art Rock and Musical Integrity
Samuel Kinsella releases "Obscura," an intricate indie alternative art rock album that blends polyrhythmic instrumentation with rich layers of melodic and lyrical complexities.
Los Angeles, CA, August 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Indie musician Samuel Kinsella has broken new ground with the release of his sixth album, "Obscura." Kinsella calls this record the most important thing he’s done as an artist. This vehicle stands as a glimpse into Kinsella's unique strange vision and artistic ambition. The album showcases his ability to transcend genre boundaries, merging elements of alternative rock, art pop, and indie sensibilities to craft a sound that is unique and somewhat unplaceable. Kinsella's raw vocals, coupled with intricate and polyrhythmic instrumental arrangements, invite listeners to embark on an emotional exploration of the human experience. Kinsella explores questions of meaning, illustrates narrative subjects, explores the construct of counterpart, and more through “Obscura.”
Each track on the album is a carefully crafted journey. The album's lead singles, “Fauna,” “Obscura,” and “Earth Eater” capture Kinsella's blend of moody rhythmic instrumentation and strange poetic storytelling, offering a taste of the audial landscape that awaits listeners on the full album.
Samuel Kinsella's commitment to authenticity shines through on every track of "Obscura." The album is the first of Kinsella’s to be made exclusively for the purpose of satisfying his taste and his artistic vision alone. The album's self made production is a careful balance between psychedelic ethereal ambiance and raw energy, creating a soundscape that is as intimate as it is expansive. With his genre-defying approach and dedication to pushing creative boundaries, Kinsella has proven himself as a voice carved in stone.
"Obscura" is available now on all major streaming platforms, inviting complex music enthusiasts to delve into its rich layers of melodic and lyrical complexities. As Samuel Kinsella continues to captivate an audience with his now signature sound, "Obscura" exemplifies his artistic evolution and his unwavering dedication to crafting music that resonates with the soul.
For more information, interview requests, or media inquiries, please contact:
“WHCH”
asiscoalition@gmail.com
or
Samuel Kinsella
realsamuelkinsella@gmail.com
Follow Samuel Kinsella on Instagram / TikTok: @samuelkinsella.wav
Listen to "Obscura" on all streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.
About Samuel Kinsella
Samuel Kinsella is an Artist, Composer, and Multi-Instrumentalist with a wide range of talents and pursuits from Los Angeles, California. In pursuit of his artistic vision, he has created genre-bending audial universes with every release. With a dark and rhythmic look into thought, existence, and meaning, Samuel releases “Obscura,” his most intricate and challenging work to date. The album showcases his evolution as an artist and his dedication to pushing creative boundaries.
Each track on the album is a carefully crafted journey. The album's lead singles, “Fauna,” “Obscura,” and “Earth Eater” capture Kinsella's blend of moody rhythmic instrumentation and strange poetic storytelling, offering a taste of the audial landscape that awaits listeners on the full album.
Samuel Kinsella's commitment to authenticity shines through on every track of "Obscura." The album is the first of Kinsella’s to be made exclusively for the purpose of satisfying his taste and his artistic vision alone. The album's self made production is a careful balance between psychedelic ethereal ambiance and raw energy, creating a soundscape that is as intimate as it is expansive. With his genre-defying approach and dedication to pushing creative boundaries, Kinsella has proven himself as a voice carved in stone.
"Obscura" is available now on all major streaming platforms, inviting complex music enthusiasts to delve into its rich layers of melodic and lyrical complexities. As Samuel Kinsella continues to captivate an audience with his now signature sound, "Obscura" exemplifies his artistic evolution and his unwavering dedication to crafting music that resonates with the soul.
For more information, interview requests, or media inquiries, please contact:
“WHCH”
asiscoalition@gmail.com
or
Samuel Kinsella
realsamuelkinsella@gmail.com
Follow Samuel Kinsella on Instagram / TikTok: @samuelkinsella.wav
Listen to "Obscura" on all streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.
About Samuel Kinsella
Samuel Kinsella is an Artist, Composer, and Multi-Instrumentalist with a wide range of talents and pursuits from Los Angeles, California. In pursuit of his artistic vision, he has created genre-bending audial universes with every release. With a dark and rhythmic look into thought, existence, and meaning, Samuel releases “Obscura,” his most intricate and challenging work to date. The album showcases his evolution as an artist and his dedication to pushing creative boundaries.
Contact
Samuel KinsellaContact
661-425-1995
www.samuelkinsella.com/obscura
661-425-1995
www.samuelkinsella.com/obscura
Categories