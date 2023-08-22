Filmmaker Kevin Stirling Launches New Space Films Portal “gospacefilms” to Feature Award-Winning Space Films
Filmmaker Kevin Stirling Launches New Film Portal www.gospacefilms.com to showcase award-winning space-genre historical documentaries he has produced.
Havertown, PA, August 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Filmmaker Kevin Stirling has launched a new space-themed film portal https://gospacefilms.com where viewers can stream numerous award-winning space-genre historical documentaries that he has produced.
Space-film enthusiasts can visit the new space-film portal https://gospacefilms.com to view and stream a mix of space-genre documentaries exploring Nasa’s epic Apollo missions and the1960s space race including:"Go For Landing" a thrilling, Apollo 11 documentary starring legendary NASA Flight Directors Gene Kranz and Glynn Lunney that recalls the tense, terror-filled, heart-pounding final minutes of Apollo 11's lunar descent and the critical importance that NASA's pre-flight simulations played in the successful landing of Apollo 11.
Go For Landing was an Official Selection in the 2019 Woods Hole Film Festival and also won the 2019 Platinum NASA REMI Award at the Worldfest-Houston. Go For Landing was nominated for Best Historical Documentary in the 2019 Georgia Documentary Film Festival. https://bit.ly/444O8S5
"Moon Beat" is an award-winning documentary that revisits the behind-the-scenes world of the beat news reporters, Nasa media officials and others who played a pivotal role in communicating the news stories of each mission to the American public about the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo 11 missions and the U.S. Space program. https://bit.ly/44o6Zr9
"Moon Beat" features interviews with top news reporters including: John Noble Wilford, New York Times, Al Neuharth, Founder, USA Today and Florida Today, Reg Turnill, BBC, Victor McElheny, Boston Globe and many others. The feature-film also features interviews with senior NASA officials including Hugh W. Harris, Chief, Nasa Public Information and Jack W. King (Voice of Apollo) who is best remembered for his exhilarating Apollo launch countdowns by Apollo enthusiasts around the world. Moon Beat won two film awards, including the Special Jury Remi Award at the 42nd Annual WorldFest-Houston Film Festival.
"Hubble Space Wonders" is a captivating space doc-short that pays homage to Nasa's Hubble Telescope and its dazzling deep space images. HSW won the prestigious 2021 Platinum NASA REMI Award at the 54th Worldfest-Houston Film Festival. https://bit.ly/44tmIVM
"March To The Moon" revisits America's nearly decade-long journey to the Moon and features interviews with top NASA officials including Fight Directors Gene Kranz, Glynn Lunney and Milt Windler, along with Steve Bales, Guidance Officer (GUIDO), Bob Carlton, LM Propulsion Flight Controller and LM Control Officer, Hal Loden. MARCH TO THE MOON won the 2020 Gold Nasa Remi Award at 53rd Worldfest-Houston International Film Festival. https://bit.ly/3NT8Uyz
All of the space documentary films can be streamed at: https://gospacefilms.com
For additional information: NCI Film Productions has new historical documentary projects and scripts in development covering new space-docs, sci-fi ventures and other historical programs including about Amelia Earhart, President Lincoln and also new episodes of "Skylines" a new television/streaming pilot about architecture. https://skylinestvshow.com/
Space-film enthusiasts can visit the new space-film portal https://gospacefilms.com to view and stream a mix of space-genre documentaries exploring Nasa’s epic Apollo missions and the1960s space race including:"Go For Landing" a thrilling, Apollo 11 documentary starring legendary NASA Flight Directors Gene Kranz and Glynn Lunney that recalls the tense, terror-filled, heart-pounding final minutes of Apollo 11's lunar descent and the critical importance that NASA's pre-flight simulations played in the successful landing of Apollo 11.
Go For Landing was an Official Selection in the 2019 Woods Hole Film Festival and also won the 2019 Platinum NASA REMI Award at the Worldfest-Houston. Go For Landing was nominated for Best Historical Documentary in the 2019 Georgia Documentary Film Festival. https://bit.ly/444O8S5
"Moon Beat" is an award-winning documentary that revisits the behind-the-scenes world of the beat news reporters, Nasa media officials and others who played a pivotal role in communicating the news stories of each mission to the American public about the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo 11 missions and the U.S. Space program. https://bit.ly/44o6Zr9
"Moon Beat" features interviews with top news reporters including: John Noble Wilford, New York Times, Al Neuharth, Founder, USA Today and Florida Today, Reg Turnill, BBC, Victor McElheny, Boston Globe and many others. The feature-film also features interviews with senior NASA officials including Hugh W. Harris, Chief, Nasa Public Information and Jack W. King (Voice of Apollo) who is best remembered for his exhilarating Apollo launch countdowns by Apollo enthusiasts around the world. Moon Beat won two film awards, including the Special Jury Remi Award at the 42nd Annual WorldFest-Houston Film Festival.
"Hubble Space Wonders" is a captivating space doc-short that pays homage to Nasa's Hubble Telescope and its dazzling deep space images. HSW won the prestigious 2021 Platinum NASA REMI Award at the 54th Worldfest-Houston Film Festival. https://bit.ly/44tmIVM
"March To The Moon" revisits America's nearly decade-long journey to the Moon and features interviews with top NASA officials including Fight Directors Gene Kranz, Glynn Lunney and Milt Windler, along with Steve Bales, Guidance Officer (GUIDO), Bob Carlton, LM Propulsion Flight Controller and LM Control Officer, Hal Loden. MARCH TO THE MOON won the 2020 Gold Nasa Remi Award at 53rd Worldfest-Houston International Film Festival. https://bit.ly/3NT8Uyz
All of the space documentary films can be streamed at: https://gospacefilms.com
For additional information: NCI Film Productions has new historical documentary projects and scripts in development covering new space-docs, sci-fi ventures and other historical programs including about Amelia Earhart, President Lincoln and also new episodes of "Skylines" a new television/streaming pilot about architecture. https://skylinestvshow.com/
Contact
NCI Film ProductionsContact
Kevin Stirling
610-256-2428
gospacefilms.com
Kevin Stirling
610-256-2428
gospacefilms.com
Categories