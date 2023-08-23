Loveforce International Releases “You Can’t Call The Police In A Do Wrong Joint”
Santa Clarita, CA, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, August 25, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The single is entitled “You Can’t Call The Police In A Do Wrong Joint.” The single is by one of Loveforce International’s top selling recording artists.
Billy Ray Charles new Digital Music Single is entitled “You Can’t Call The Police In A Do Wrong Joint.” Musically, the song is in the Southern Soul genre. The instrumentation features a panoply between a twangy electric guitar and the drum beat.
Lyrically, the song centers on the most dangerous, nightmarish bar or nightclub you can possibly think of. It is filled with illegal activity. The protagonist is not happy there and want’s to call the police but he can’t as it would further endanger him. The song’s lyrical montage is told in a humorous fashion, something Billy Ray is known for.
“We thought we would end the summer with a humorous song as sort of a parting shot for the revelry of summer before people return to work and school,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The new Digital Music Single for will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
