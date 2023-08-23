New ezPaycheck Software and Windows 11 Now Allows for Printing Checks and Reports in PDF Form
ezPaycheck 2023 payroll software and Windows 11 now offers customers a new way to print payroll checks and reports in PDF form. Please visit halfpricesoft.com for details and trial download for up to 30 days.
San Diego, CA, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Halfpricesoft.com development team offers new instructions for ezPaycheck payroll software customers to print checks and reports in PDF form. Microsoft Windows 11 system includes Native Print as PDF option. When you print a check, report or forms, you can select "Windows Print to PDF" from the printer list to print the file into PDF format easily.
“Halfpricesoft.com is now featuring Windows 11 compatibility to print PDF form checks in the latest ezPaycheck 2023 version,” explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com
Small businesses looking for ways to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting can try out this new ezPaycheck payroll solution for 30 days by visiting halfpricesoft.
The main features for ezPaycheck payroll software include but are not limited to:
-PDF printing For Windows 11 customers
- Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge
- Supports network access for 2-10 users (additional cost)
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks
- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required)
ezPaycheck is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. They also sell a MAC version separately.
Priced at $139 per calendar year for a single installation, (network version available for additional cost) ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. To learn more about ezPaycheck, visit halfpricesoft. and test for compatibility with no cost or obligation for up to 30 days.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small
Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Contact
Casey Yang
502-259-0936
https://www.halfpricesoft.com
