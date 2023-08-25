Dr. Lamar D. Lee Jr.’s Newly Released “A Life Untold: A Testimony to Faith, Family, and Fortitude” is a Deeply Personal Reflection on a Spiritual Journey
“A Life Untold: A Testimony to Faith, Family, and Fortitude,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Lamar D. Lee Jr., is an inspiring reflection on the author’s most cherished and challenging experiences that led to a profound and unyielding faith.
Pittsburgh, PA, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Life Untold: A Testimony to Faith, Family, and Fortitude”: a heartfelt celebration of all God has provided. “A Life Untold: A Testimony to Faith, Family, and Fortitude” is the creation of published author Dr. Lamar D. Lee Jr., a former public school teacher and administrator whose lifelong membership in the AME Zion Church transitioned him into full-time pastoral ministry nearly twenty-five years ago.
Dr. Lee shares, “The compelling reality of the dwindling horizon line before me only serves to remind me of the blessed road traveled from behind. When I think of those seemingly unrelated, though reoccurring, reminders of God’s providential movement in my life, I’m deeply broken by God’s long-suffering and His steadfast love toward me. From the worn linoleum floor coverings beneath that dimly-lit kitchen table in the front room to the marvelously clad halls of Pasvar Pavilion at the University of Pittsburgh, I can look back and see the footprints of the Nazarene as He’s carried me now for more than seventy-two years.
“He has secured me in the midst of life’s challenges, cradling me in the stability of a loving, Christ-centered family, establishing me in the communal confines of a time when the whole village was, in fact, raising children, and calling me as a neophyte in ordained ministry while having stabilized my marriage and family to survive its rigors.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Lamar D. Lee Jr.’s new book shares an intimate reflection on life’s ups and downs as the author presents engaging personal and family histories.
Consumers can purchase “A Life Untold: A Testimony to Faith, Family, and Fortitude” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Life Untold: A Testimony to Faith, Family, and Fortitude”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Lee shares, “The compelling reality of the dwindling horizon line before me only serves to remind me of the blessed road traveled from behind. When I think of those seemingly unrelated, though reoccurring, reminders of God’s providential movement in my life, I’m deeply broken by God’s long-suffering and His steadfast love toward me. From the worn linoleum floor coverings beneath that dimly-lit kitchen table in the front room to the marvelously clad halls of Pasvar Pavilion at the University of Pittsburgh, I can look back and see the footprints of the Nazarene as He’s carried me now for more than seventy-two years.
“He has secured me in the midst of life’s challenges, cradling me in the stability of a loving, Christ-centered family, establishing me in the communal confines of a time when the whole village was, in fact, raising children, and calling me as a neophyte in ordained ministry while having stabilized my marriage and family to survive its rigors.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Lamar D. Lee Jr.’s new book shares an intimate reflection on life’s ups and downs as the author presents engaging personal and family histories.
Consumers can purchase “A Life Untold: A Testimony to Faith, Family, and Fortitude” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Life Untold: A Testimony to Faith, Family, and Fortitude”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories