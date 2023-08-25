Prophetess Nicole Haynes’s Newly Released "Beyond My Wounds" is a Helpful Discussion of Ways to Work Through Past Hurts and Find Growth
“Beyond My Wounds,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Prophetess Nicole Haynes, is a thoughtful resource for anyone seeking to heal from and overcome the past to step forward in renewed strength and faith.
Haines City, FL, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Beyond My Wounds”: a potent reminder of the inner strength we all carry. “Beyond My Wounds” is the creation of published author Prophetess Nicole Haynes.
Haynes shares, “Allowing yourself to experience the freedom of being loose from pain, rejection, and affliction is the best gift that you can give to yourself and the best gift that has been given to us by God through our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
“Freedom from being controlled by past hurt, wounds, and affliction; destroying the mind battles of the tormenting remembrance of your wounds; understanding the superior origin of why the wound exists; supernatural authority to remain free from its bondage; putting an end to past or existing damaging attacks of an infected wound, whether spiritual or natural—these are all critical for your freedom. It will enable you to move forth to be able to live the best and blessed life that has been ordained for you.
“It is so important for you not to allow yourself to be in bondage your whole life. The battle is already won. However, we still have a part to do. Spiritual awareness is a vital tool and is strategically important to your success in moving forward in the peace, power, and authority of God and to defeat any assignment of the enemy in your life and the life of your loved ones.
“It is your God-given covenant right to live a life filled with the favor, peace, and joy of the Most High God. I release a supernatural prophetic blessing over your life. As you read this book, I decree and declare strongholds will begin to be broken off your life and the life of your loved ones in the realm of the spirit. You will begin to walk in newness and exercise your kingdom authority in which God has given us through the blood of Jesus Christ to live a life free of all demonic strongholds of the enemy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Prophetess Nicole Haynes’s new book will provide readers with helpful food for thought that will challenge them to reflect and break negative cycles.
Haynes shares in hope of aiding others in to thrive and achieve true fulfilment through determined faith.
Consumers can purchase “Beyond My Wounds” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beyond My Wounds,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
