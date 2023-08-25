LeRico Kearney’s New Book, “Reno's Way,” Tells the Story of a Young Hustler Who Must Navigate the Streets & Rise to the Top or Risk Losing It All, Including His Own Life
New York, NY, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author LeRico Kearney, a native of Suffolk, Virginia, has completed his most recent book, “Reno's Way”: a gripping story of a young man who becomes entrenched in a dangerous life of hustling and must either learn to survive, leave the street life behind, or die trying.
“Meet Reno, a young hustler who is street savvy and has experienced the pitfalls that come with the street life,” writes Kearney. “A page-turner that will have you on the edge of your seat, ‘Reno’s Way’ is as real as it gets. It’s a powerful and captivating story.”
Published by Fulton Books, LeRico Kearney’s book is inspired by the author’s environment and the inner-city lifestyle he experienced while growing up. Thought-provoking and character driven, Kearney hopes “Reno’s Way” will resonate with readers of all backgrounds and give them a chance to challenge life in a more positive and productive way.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Reno's Way” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
