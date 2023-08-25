Author Larry Aldrich’s New Book, "Simon the Leper," is a Faith-Based Allegory Following the Life and Times of Simon the Leper, a Prominent Figure in the Gospels

Recently released “Simon the Leper,” from Covenant Books author Larry Aldrich, is a Biblical narrative that examines the Gospel figure of Simon the Leper, who loses all his belongings and loved ones due to him contracting the dreaded flesh-eating disease of leprosy. It is only through the healing power of the Messiah that Simon has any hope of regaining his former life.