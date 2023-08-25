Author Larry Aldrich’s New Book, "Simon the Leper," is a Faith-Based Allegory Following the Life and Times of Simon the Leper, a Prominent Figure in the Gospels
Recently released “Simon the Leper,” from Covenant Books author Larry Aldrich, is a Biblical narrative that examines the Gospel figure of Simon the Leper, who loses all his belongings and loved ones due to him contracting the dreaded flesh-eating disease of leprosy. It is only through the healing power of the Messiah that Simon has any hope of regaining his former life.
Barnwell, SC, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Larry Aldrich, author of the award-winning harmony of the Gospels, “One Gospel with Fulfilled Prophecies,” has completed his new book, “Simon the Leper.” This God inspired Biblical narrative details the story of Simon of Bethany and his adventurous life which parallels that of Jesus in the Gospels.
“True events from the Gospels are interwoven for the first time with this Biblical fact-laden story of drama, high adventure, and mystery. Simon is a wealthy Jewish contractor who lived at the beginning of the first century in Bethany near the city of Jerusalem,” writes Aldrich. “He attempts to outwit the powerful King Herod of Israel in a secret plot with Pontius Pilate the Roman Procurator. But his hidden scandalous life brings about his downfall. He loses his wealth, family, dog, and horse. Only by finding the true Messiah can he be given a second chance.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Larry Aldrich’s new book is an impactful allegory that explores how Christ can heal all those who open their hearts and minds to him. Through his writings, Aldrich hopes to spread Christ’s message to those who need to hear it most, helping people accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior and expanding his Heavenly reach.
Readers can purchase “Simon the Leper” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
