Author Aliyah Lo’s New Book, “I Took One Step So He Could Take Two,” is a Powerful Journey of How the Lord Helped Carry the Author Through Life's Difficult Moments
Recent release “I Took One Step So He Could Take Two,” from Covenant Books author Aliyah Lo, is a compelling, faith-based autobiographical tale that follows the author through the trials and struggles of her life and how she endured and overcame each one through the guidance and strength provided to her by the Lord, even when she didn't realize He was there helping her.
New York, NY, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Aliyah Lo, a loving wife and mother of two as well as a substitute teacher working on becoming a teacher, a certified nurse’s assistant, and most importantly, a woman and a child of God, has completed her new book, “I Took One Step So He Could Take Two”: an eye-opening memoir that documents the struggles endured by the author throughout her life, and how each challenge brought her closer to the Lord and strengthened her faith.
Aliyah writes, “‘I Took One Step So He Could Take Two’ is about all the trials and tribulations that I went through throughout my life and how God has been there along, helping me even when I didn’t know that He was. It’s about how even though I have been through all that and I have sinned like crazy, look where I am at now, and it is only by the grace of God that I am still here, able to share our story of His love for me and how He never left me.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Aliyah Lo’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to help bring others to the Kingdom of God by sharing her testimony of all the incredible blessings He has provided her with throughout life. Thought-provoking and stirring, Aliyah weaves a compelling tale that divulges her personal relationship with the Lord, encouraging readers to seek Him out and trust their Heavenly Father when faced with difficult challenges, and to never give up on their faith.
Readers can purchase “I Took One Step So He Could Take Two” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories