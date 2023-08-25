Author Aliyah Lo’s New Book, “I Took One Step So He Could Take Two,” is a Powerful Journey of How the Lord Helped Carry the Author Through Life's Difficult Moments

Recent release “I Took One Step So He Could Take Two,” from Covenant Books author Aliyah Lo, is a compelling, faith-based autobiographical tale that follows the author through the trials and struggles of her life and how she endured and overcame each one through the guidance and strength provided to her by the Lord, even when she didn't realize He was there helping her.