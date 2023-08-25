Author Felix Haynes’s New Book, "Kenneth Whiting," is a True Story That Chronicles the Life & Contributions of a Forgotten Legend Who Changed the Game for Naval Aviation

Recent release “Kenneth Whiting: Remembering a Forgotten Hero of Naval Aviation and Submarines,” from Page Publishing author Felix Haynes, is a riveting biographical account that documents the early life and engineering achievements of Kenneth Whiting, who was the first to design a new kind of warship called an aircraft carrier.