Author Felix Haynes’s New Book, "Kenneth Whiting," is a True Story That Chronicles the Life & Contributions of a Forgotten Legend Who Changed the Game for Naval Aviation
Recent release “Kenneth Whiting: Remembering a Forgotten Hero of Naval Aviation and Submarines,” from Page Publishing author Felix Haynes, is a riveting biographical account that documents the early life and engineering achievements of Kenneth Whiting, who was the first to design a new kind of warship called an aircraft carrier.
Dover, FL, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Felix Haynes, who began his career as an Army ROTC graduate and served in Vietnam, has completed his new book, “Kenneth Whiting: Remembering a Forgotten Hero of Naval Aviation and Submarines”: a fascinating look at the life and times of a crucial figure in the US Navy who pioneered a design for a new type of naval ship that would forever change the landscape of naval aviation.
After leaving the Army, author Felix Haynes earned three University of Florida degrees and spent a career serving in community college administration. He served as president of three community colleges or campuses in Florida, Illinois, and Maryland, and attended the Military History Fellowship program at West Point. Turning to a lifelong interest in writing, Haynes published three historical fiction novels about important places in his life—Panama, Scotland, and Vietnam—before deciding to make the transition to nonfiction. Along with his continuing interest in writing, Haynes and two friends established a community newspaper a decade ago. He has been a member of Rotary since 1985 and also serves on an Episcopal church vestry and on several nonprofit and community boards. He and his wife, Susan, have been married for fifty-three years and have four adult children, all adopted.
“Kenneth Whiting was well-known in the Navy of his day. During his early years after graduating from the Naval Academy, he commanded several early submarines and was known as the first man to escape from a downed submarine,” writes Haynes. “After being trained to fly by Orville Wright, he was the first naval officer to conceptualize a ship that was to become the most important in the US Navy—the aircraft carrier. After submitting his first three unsuccessful proposals to build such a ship, his creativity and aggressiveness were recognized at the start of World War I when he was asked to lead the Navy’s First Aeronautical Detachment to France. The FAD was the first American unit to travel to Europe, and within a few months, he negotiated a plan with the French Navy for a system to build naval air stations and train his men in anti-submarine warfare from the air. When the US Navy Department approved the plan, he was transferred to the command of NAS Killingholme on England’s North Sea Coast. He built Killingholme into the largest naval air station in Britain. Returning to the US at the end of the war, he found the Navy Department much more willing to talk about building aircraft carriers.
“Upon the approval of this new ship type, he was placed in charge of converting or building the first six. Along the way, he developed the new systems for the operation of launching and landing aircraft on the new flat flight decks. For his developmental work with the first six carriers and commanding two of them, he is frequently called the Father of the Aircraft Carrier in books and publications about the ship, which was to take the place of the battleship as the king of the seas. Along the way, naval aviation took advantage of his ability to effectively and smoothly advocate for many of the then-fledgling naval aviation’s important goals in the public arena.”
Haynes continues, "The military exploits of this American sailor are well worth recounting, but the book also benefits by numerous stories of Whiting's social interactions with his family and friends prepared by his daughters and passed down by Whiting's direct descendants. The victories of Whiting and his family racing yachts on Long Island Sound serve to make the story even more interesting. The goal of this first biography of Kenneth Whiting is to enable those who empower one of today's most important functions—naval aviation—and the Americans who have benefited from Whiting's work to remember this hero of naval aviation and submarines."
Published by Page Publishing, Felix Haynes’s compelling tale was inspired by stories told by the author’s father about a World War II ship he had served on called the USS Kenneth Whiting. After hearing these stories, Haynes researched Whiting’s significant accomplishments in submarines and naval aviation and chose to write the first-ever biography of Kenneth Whiting. Through his extensive research, Haynes weaves a moving tribute to a critical figure in the history of the US Navy that many readers might not be aware of but recognize his invaluable contributions to the naval aviation space.
