Author R. A. Murdock’s New Book, "The Black Mountain of Sorrow and the Blood Moon Eclipse" Centers Around Two Brothers and a Dark Prophecy About to be Fulfilled
Recent release “The Black Mountain of Sorrow and the Blood Moon Eclipse,” from Page Publishing author R. A. Murdock, is an enthralling tale that follows the travels of Benderman and Ajax, two brothers who are sent off and soon become entwined in an ongoing struggle of good versus evil, and the incredible battle that will forever change their lives and their world.
Creighton, MO, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- R. A. Murdock has completed his new book, “The Black Mountain of Sorrow and the Blood Moon Eclipse”: a gripping fantasy adventure that follows two brothers who embark on an epic journey as a ferocious war looms overhead, threatening the very existence of everyone they love.
Murdock writes, “Benderman and Ajax begin a long journey discovering friends and a large army preparing for a battle of unseen proportions as it awaits the eclipse and a deadly curse that comes with it. Razien sits in his tomb, neither dead nor fully alive but learning much needed knowledge from those who communicate with him as he waits to blossom from his cocoon.
“Karne returns for another Karne-Age, only to be surprised by followers of an unexpected race that’s eager to help with his sadistic plans. When things go awry, he pleads for the help of a foe who makes an unexpected deal against their will. In return, two armies clash, causing a sacrifice of a warrior and the ascension of another.”
Published by Page Publishing, R. A. Murdock’s engaging tale is the captivating sequel to the author’s previous work, “The Blood Moon and the Black Mountain of Sorrow,” which began Razien and Karne’s story. Expertly paced and full of thrills and suspense, Murdock weaves a riveting novel that is sure to leave readers spellbound, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “The Black Mountain of Sorrow and the Blood Moon Eclipse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
