Author R. A. Murdock’s New Book, "The Black Mountain of Sorrow and the Blood Moon Eclipse" Centers Around Two Brothers and a Dark Prophecy About to be Fulfilled

Recent release “The Black Mountain of Sorrow and the Blood Moon Eclipse,” from Page Publishing author R. A. Murdock, is an enthralling tale that follows the travels of Benderman and Ajax, two brothers who are sent off and soon become entwined in an ongoing struggle of good versus evil, and the incredible battle that will forever change their lives and their world.