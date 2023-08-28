Author Scott Alan Wade’s New Book, "Midland," Follows a Young Teenage Girl Who Finds Herself on the Run from Both Zombies and Humans While Searching for Medicine

Recent release “Midland,” from Page Publishing author Scott Alan Wade, is a thrilling novel that centers around Sam, a young teenager who must not only navigate life in a world of zombies but must also care for her ailing mother. When she is forced to go to Las Vegas to find the medicine her mother needs, a chance encounter with a stranger will forever change Sam's life and help to open her heart.