Author Scott Alan Wade’s New Book, "Midland," Follows a Young Teenage Girl Who Finds Herself on the Run from Both Zombies and Humans While Searching for Medicine
Recent release “Midland,” from Page Publishing author Scott Alan Wade, is a thrilling novel that centers around Sam, a young teenager who must not only navigate life in a world of zombies but must also care for her ailing mother. When she is forced to go to Las Vegas to find the medicine her mother needs, a chance encounter with a stranger will forever change Sam's life and help to open her heart.
Las Vegas, NV, August 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Scott Alan Wade, a lifelong resident of Las Vegas who lives with his wife, Stacy, and has two grown sons, has completed his new book, “Midland”: a gripping story of a young teen who must brave hordes of zombies in order to get medicine for her sick mother, but finds more than she bargained for on her journey.
Wade shares, “Hiding out from a world overrun by the living dead, fifteen-year-old Samantha (Sam) Grace has grown up on an isolated mesa-top farm. Adding to her difficult life, she now must care for her gravely ill mother as well as her younger brothers and sister. To get medicines to save her mother’s life, Sam rides to nearby Las Vegas, a city teeming with zombies, where she happens upon a small group of survivors including Brandon, a young man only a few years older than her. At first, appearing both hapless and helpless, this man’s honest and endearing personality grows on Sam.
“With Brandon’s help, Sam tries to leave to return to her family, but the survivor’s leader, Priestly, a harsh and conniving man, captures and imprisons them both. Sam ultimately escapes and rides to Brandon’s rescue, saving him from Priestly and his men. Amidst an advancing horde of the dead, Sam and Brandon are separated, leaving her hurt and on foot.”
Published by Page Publishing, Scott Alan Wade’s enthralling tale is an expertly paced ride that will leave readers in suspense as they follow along on Sam’s journey to find the lifesaving medicine her mother desperately needs. Through her adventures, Sam will come to learn that some people are worthy of trust while others, like Brandon, are deserving of love. But with the dead closing in on all sides, will Brandon be enough to save her?
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Midland” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
