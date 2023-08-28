Author Judith C. Kayloe, PhD’s New Book “Race to the Finish Line: Social Dynamics in Retirement Communities” Pulls Back the Curtain on the Truths Behind the Retired Life
Recent release “Race to the Finish Line: Social Dynamics in Retirement Communities,” from Page Publishing author Judith C. Kayloe, PhD, is an eye-opening exploration of the retirement system beyond simply considering the financial aspects and explores the social challenges that retirees often face during the final chapter of their lives.
Port St. Lucie, FL, August 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Judith C. Kayloe, PhD, who received her bachelor’s degree from Wittenberg University, her master’s degree in clinical psychology from the University of Dayton, and her doctoral degree (PhD) from Kent State University, has completed her new book, “Race to the Finish Line: Social Dynamics in Retirement Communities”: a thought-provoking look at the social challenges faced by retirees, and how one can better prepare for their retirement and, eventually, their exit from life.
After earning her PhD from Kent State University, author Judith C. Kayloe, PhD, established a group clinical practice in Northeast Ohio called Strongsville Psychological Services. It employed more than eighteen people when she retired and still exists. The author’s postgraduate training included a year’s certificate program at the Cleveland Institute of Cognitive therapy as well as psychoanalytic classes at Case Western University School of Medicine, and her graduate teaching includes Lake Erie college (CE credits for teachers and therapists). Kayloe has had multiple journal articles published, co-wrote a column reviewing tapes and literature in The Ohio Psychologist, and has done various radio and TV interviews in the Cleveland area related to current issues. Currently, the author has been retired for over twenty years and resides in Southern Florida.
Kayloe shares, “The majority of America’s baby boomers as well as the silent generation are now seniors. Will we live our last years as gloriously as we lived our younger ones? We bounced through economic booms with panache, accumulating more and more symbols of the great life and realized our dreams with triumph. Our parents, most of whom were born during the Great Depression or WWII, had every hope that our blessed generation could enjoy success beyond their wildest dreams. And they did. Narcissism among our generation was fueled by parents who knew their progeny would advance farther than they could.
“Explosions of education and frenetic activity happily coalesce from feelings of entitlement for getting it all in. For many of us, retirement has become one big return to hedonism.
“We establish retirement communities and nursing homes and assisted living facilities where we ruminate with our contemporaries and recharge as best we can. This book explores factors that define our generation’s approach to aging, dissects the characteristics of some of our retirement communities, and offers observations and insights that may be amusing, identifying, or useful.”
Published by Page Publishing, Judith C. Kayloe, PhD’s enlightening novel challenges readers to consider what retirement can mean beyond simply planning for one’s financial future and rethink the very retirement system as it currently stands. Thought-provoking and compelling, Kayloe aims to help connect with readers on a personal level, and help them to understand how retirement, and even one’s end of life, can truly be what one makes of it.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Race to the Finish Line: Social Dynamics in Retirement Communities" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
