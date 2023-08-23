Lanigan Ryan Named Inside Public Accounting Top 400 Firm
Gaithersburg, MD, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lanigan Ryan has been named by Inside Public Accounting (IPA) as a Top 400 Firm for 2023. This is the third consecutive year that Lanigan Ryan has earned the honor of being named to this distinguished list.
Each year, the top 400 accounting firms are selected using various criteria such as net revenue, practice management surveys, and firm analyses. IPA is considered the survey leader and gold standard in the accounting industry with more of the largest 600 firms participating than any other survey today and a 92 percent return rate of participating firms.
“We are proud of our firm’s ability to grow while still providing first-class service,” stated Lanigan Ryan Partner Stephen H. Staton, CPA. “This is only possible because of the dedication of our people.”
About Lanigan Ryan
Lanigan Ryan is an accounting and consulting firm committed to delivering customized solutions, held to the highest standard of excellence, for privately held businesses. Services we offer include audit and assurance services, business consulting, business and nonprofit tax, succession planning, outsourced accounting, and growth and development strategies.
Media Contact
Onesimus Asante, Marketing Coordinator
Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
OAsante@LaniganRyan.com
301.258.8900
