The Southern Delaware Chorale Holds Annual Member Recruitment and Voice Placement Event and Celebrates Receiving Grant Funding from the Delaware Division of the Arts

The Southern Delaware Chorale (SDC) will hold its annual member recruitment and voice placement event on Tuesday, August 29, 6 pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 122 E. Pine Street in Georgetown. New members can enjoy a potluck dinner, register for the season, and receive and sing music, as you meet the other sixty existing members that comprise the chorale and its ensemble group.