The Southern Delaware Chorale Holds Annual Member Recruitment and Voice Placement Event and Celebrates Receiving Grant Funding from the Delaware Division of the Arts
The Southern Delaware Chorale (SDC) will hold its annual member recruitment and voice placement event on Tuesday, August 29, 6 pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 122 E. Pine Street in Georgetown. New members can enjoy a potluck dinner, register for the season, and receive and sing music, as you meet the other sixty existing members that comprise the chorale and its ensemble group.
Georgetown, DE, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Southern Delaware Chorale (SDC) will hold its annual member recruitment and voice placement event on Tuesday, August 29, 6 pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 122 E. Pine Street in Georgetown. New members can enjoy a potluck dinner, register for the season, and receive and sing music, as you meet the other sixty existing members that comprise the chorale and its ensemble group.
SDC is a non-profit organization based in Sussex County with members throughout the state. For 38 years, the Chorale has performed for community centers, churches, correctional institutions, assisted living homes, weddings, and other events. As proudly stated on the SDC website, the Chorale was created “to bring quality choral music to southern Delaware and to provide singers with the opportunity to enhance their musical knowledge and skills.” Three concerts are presented annually, and rehearsals are held on Tuesday evenings. Music reading experience is not required.
In addition to holding its membership recruitment and voice placement event, the Southern Delaware Chorale has another reason to celebrate as a recent recipient of the Delaware Division of the Arts Grant. “We are thankful to the Delaware Division of the Arts and all our community supporters and sponsors that are essential to our operations as a non-profit. We are committed to our communities and advocating for arts education, through our concerts and scholarship opportunities,” said Southern Delaware Chorale Board President, Denise Adkins.
Artistic Director, Dr. Colin Armstrong commented, “The group is meaningful to our members, and an important part of Sussex County history. The Chorale strives to cultivate an appreciation for classical instruction, while seeking to grow and diversify organizationally and musically. It is exciting to share our musical experience with people throughout Delaware, which is our legacy. We look forward to the future.”
Dr. Colin Armstrong has been serving as the Southern Delaware Chorale Director for five years and is an accomplished singer, conductor, and music instructor. Please contact Dr. Armstrong for questions regarding SDC membership, seasonal membership fees, voice placements, and concerts at southerndelawarechorale.org or send an e-mail to ColinArmstrong@southerndelawarechorale.org.
More information for the Delaware Division of the Arts can be found at http://arts.delaware.gov.
SDC is a non-profit organization based in Sussex County with members throughout the state. For 38 years, the Chorale has performed for community centers, churches, correctional institutions, assisted living homes, weddings, and other events. As proudly stated on the SDC website, the Chorale was created “to bring quality choral music to southern Delaware and to provide singers with the opportunity to enhance their musical knowledge and skills.” Three concerts are presented annually, and rehearsals are held on Tuesday evenings. Music reading experience is not required.
In addition to holding its membership recruitment and voice placement event, the Southern Delaware Chorale has another reason to celebrate as a recent recipient of the Delaware Division of the Arts Grant. “We are thankful to the Delaware Division of the Arts and all our community supporters and sponsors that are essential to our operations as a non-profit. We are committed to our communities and advocating for arts education, through our concerts and scholarship opportunities,” said Southern Delaware Chorale Board President, Denise Adkins.
Artistic Director, Dr. Colin Armstrong commented, “The group is meaningful to our members, and an important part of Sussex County history. The Chorale strives to cultivate an appreciation for classical instruction, while seeking to grow and diversify organizationally and musically. It is exciting to share our musical experience with people throughout Delaware, which is our legacy. We look forward to the future.”
Dr. Colin Armstrong has been serving as the Southern Delaware Chorale Director for five years and is an accomplished singer, conductor, and music instructor. Please contact Dr. Armstrong for questions regarding SDC membership, seasonal membership fees, voice placements, and concerts at southerndelawarechorale.org or send an e-mail to ColinArmstrong@southerndelawarechorale.org.
More information for the Delaware Division of the Arts can be found at http://arts.delaware.gov.
Contact
Southern Delaware ChoraleContact
Rebecca Evans
302-313-1294
southerndelawarechorale.org
contact@southerndelawarechorale.org
Rebecca Evans
302-313-1294
southerndelawarechorale.org
contact@southerndelawarechorale.org
Categories