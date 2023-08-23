Search By Inseam Releases Video Showing How to Measure Inseam Length
Search By Inseam released a new video with easy step by step instructions on how to measure your precise inseam length. Just like knowing your waist and hip measurements, knowing your inseam length is important to finding a great fit.
Redmond, WA, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Search By Inseam (SearchByInseam.com) released a new video with easy step by step instructions on how to measure your precise inseam length. Just like knowing your waist and hip measurements, knowing your inseam length is important to finding a great fit. The website offers men's and women's jeans and pants in tall, short, petite, maternity, and plus sizes from small women-owned businesses to large name brands. It's the only site of its kind that helps shoppers buy jeans and pants in the exact length they need from multiple online stores. Find the new video on the "Measure Your Inseam" tab.
Featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, Woman's World, O Magazine, and Consumer Reports' ShopSmart, Search By Inseam utilizes innovative search techniques to help women and men find their perfect fit whether they are shopping for tall, short, average, maternity, or plus-size clothing. Customers can quickly and easily browse jeans and pants for their exact inseam length from a wide selection of retailers.
"This video walks people through how to measure their unique inseam length," said Owner and Founder, Corrinne Henderson. "It will help women and men of all shapes and sizes find jeans and pants in the exact length they need."
For more information, please visit searchbyinseam.com.
About Search By Inseam
Search By Inseam was founded by a 6' tall woman with a 35" inseam who was frustrated by how difficult it was to locate the inseam length on a pair of jeans. While many online stores allow customers to search by tall, regular, or petite/short, there is no industry standard for inseam lengths in these categories. Search By Inseam provides easy comparison shopping at multiple online stores for the exact inseam length every customer needs. The company is focused on helping women and men of all sizes quickly and easily find pants that fit well.
Contact
Corrinne Henderson
360-431-2038
www.searchbyinseam.com
