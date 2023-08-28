Author Dr. Scott Hockin, Ph. D.’s New Book, “Survivism: An Attitude Movement with Managerial Intelligences toward Existential Change,” Examines a New Way of Living
Recent release “Survivism: An Attitude Movement with Managerial Intelligences toward Existential Change,” from Page Publishing author Dr. Scott Hockin, Ph. D., is an eye-opening exploration of a rising movement with limitless possibilities to help improve upon the ways in which readers approach the world and problems within their own lives.
New York, NY, August 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Scott Hockin, Ph. D. has completed his new book, “Survivism: An Attitude Movement with Managerial Intelligences toward Existential Change”: a fascinating overview of the survivism movement and the author’s extensive research surrounding the subject from over the course of his years of studies and profession.
Born in the United States of America from predominantly British Isles descendance, Dr. Scott Hockin, Ph. D. took an interest in academic pursuits throughout his formative years. Sociology, psychology, and philosophy became early scholarly foundations including but not limited to Maslow, Jung, Ellis, Sartre, Beck, Kant, Mead, and Goleman. The author practiced theoretical dialogue exchanges within great forum settings such as Texas A&M University, University of Texas at Arlington, Central Michigan University, and within the virtual platform doctoral program at Capella University of Minneapolis, Minnesota, whereby his PhD in organization and management was conferred to him in 2007. The author remains forever grateful to his highly supportive spouse of twenty-seven years, Diana, their four children, and her family with a community of Italian and Sicilian heritages. Lastly, a special appreciation extends to the multicultural virtues received as golden from the people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Dr. Hockin shares, “Survivism reveals itself primarily within attempts to solve an unsolicited problem and other accompanying encounters thereof. Secondarily, a movement arises, resulting from intelligences deemed necessary to process a vast array of complexities engulfing this otherwise ancient yet modern symbolic Parthenon structure representation, hence dynamically riddled with existential change infiltrated throughout a range of time and space. What manifests deeply rooted upon its foundational structure are the cornerstone pillars of consciousness, emotion, rationality, and behavior.
“Survivism learns via acquisition of knowledge and experience to grow and develop identities, intent to pursue and acquire a higher need of mindfulness, shrouded with intellectual guidance and a self-determinant personality. There, too, is an equilibrium of functionalities devised to sustain the balance of cognitive flow from within the structural and organizational symbolic complex, and then throughout the greater abstract concrescence of social or relational exchanges. Survivism maintains motivation to preserve valuation, respect negation, and comprehensively strive toward actualization. Thus, survivism remains not only created and exposed of the aforementioned inputs compounded with a metaphysical ideal process but also profoundly thrives and possesses a real purposeful outcome.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Scott Hockin, Ph. D.’s enlightening novella will help readers to discover how survivism can completely change their lives and the way they view and think about the world around them. Thought-provoking and inspiring, Dr. Hockin weaves an intellectual discussion for readers of all background that is sure to remain with them long after its conclusion, leaving their minds open to the endless possibilities that survivism can bring.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Survivism: An Attitude Movement with Managerial Intelligences toward Existential Change” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
