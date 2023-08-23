SunLED Announces New Ultra-Bright RGB SMD LED Series
Walnut, CA, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- SunLED is excited to expand its portfolio of full color (RGB) SMD LEDs. Introducing the Ultra Bright RGB SMD LED Series, these three part numbers utilize the latest in technology by incorporating high intensity chips into top emitting and side emitting packages.
SunLED PN XZM2ACRM2DGFBB110W: Top emitting RGB in a compact package size of 1.6x1.6x0.7mm.
SunLED PN XZFBBM2CRKM2DGZ157W: Side emitting RGB in a 6-pad design for independent control of each color channel. Features embedded Zener diodes for an increased ESD threshold.
SunLED PN XZM2CRKM2DGFBB45SCCB: Top emitting RGB in an industry standard PLCC4 package. Utilizes a common cathode configuration.
This series is excellent for outdoor usage as well as applications requiring high indication visibility such as EV chargers, IoT/Robotics, and warehouse automation.
About SunLED
SunLED is one of the world's leading manufacturers of optoelectronic components. Since established in 1989, SunLED has grown and propelled to offer an extensive line of LED Lamps, Surface Mount LEDs, and LED Displays that are RoHS and REACH compliant. Manufacturing with state of the art equipment, SunLED supports high profile customers with production capabilities exceeding 650 million LEDs per month. With an increase of design requirements in the Americas, SunLED opened doors in Los Angeles, California in 1995 with a sales office and stocking warehouse to reach out to customers and provide localized support.
SunLED offers LED solutions for customers across all electronic industries from start-ups to high volume OEMs with production requirements in the millions. Support begins from the concept/design stage and leads to on-time delivery to contract manufacturers worldwide for the completion of an end product.
SunLED has an unwavering commitment to service and quality for supporting engineering requirements, while assisting with the next advancements in electronic innovations.
Contact
Jimmy Htoy
909-594-6000
www.SunLEDusa.com
Twitter: www.twitter.com/sunledusa
