Author Heather Burke’s New Book, "Collide: Book 2 of the Obligatory Fate Series," Follows a Couple Who Must Protect Their Baby Samuel from the Forces of Evil
Recent release “Collide: Book 2 of the Obligatory Fate Series,” from Page Publishing author Heather Burke, is a captivating story of Cami and Whit, a young couple who must go to great lengths to protect their newborn child from being stolen by a dark enemy. Caught in the midst of a supernatural battle, the two will be pitted against each other as a dangerous foe attempts to steal their baby.
Oklahoma City, OK, August 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Heather Burke, a creative individual with a mind for supernatural fantasy, has completed her new book, “Collide: Book 2 of the Obligatory Fate Series”: a compelling thrill ride that centers around a couple that finds themselves drawn into an ultimate battle of good versus evil after the birth of their child seemingly opens up a doorway to darkness.
Author Heather Burke contributes her imagination and creativity to being born and proudly raised in Oklahoma, where she still resides there with her husband, five children, two dogs, two cats, and whoever else needs a bed for the night. Having grass roots, she spends her time in her hammock, garden, and elbows deep in paint or dreaming up new stories to share. In 2020, she published her first book, “Branded Covenant,” which received good reviews and further spurred her on to continue writing the series.
“Nothing is easy or clean when it comes to love,” writes Burke. “Both Whit and Cami find that the birth of their child has opened doors to the darkest realms and brightest hopes. The greatest evil is more than happy to get his hands on Samuel and take him to the depth of depravity unimagined. Bellator, the house which fights evil tirelessly, battles to keep the child safe all the while inadvertently pitting Cami against Whit. Foes then become allies, and friends lose their lives all for the cause of good versus evil. This story twists and turns through the gritty love story that is all contorted with no end to the consequences. For love, this supernatural thriller will go to places untold and fight for what’s right, even if it means destroying their own families and lives in the process.”
Published by Page Publishing, Heather Burke’s engaging tale combines fantasy and romance elements to weave an unforgettable experience that will transport readers as they follow along on Cami and Whit’s fight to save their baby. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Collide: Book 2 of the Obligatory Fate Series” is sure to leave readers spellbound and desperate for the next installment following its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Collide: Book 2 of the Obligatory Fate Series” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
