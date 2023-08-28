Author Heather Burke’s New Book, "Collide: Book 2 of the Obligatory Fate Series," Follows a Couple Who Must Protect Their Baby Samuel from the Forces of Evil

Recent release “Collide: Book 2 of the Obligatory Fate Series,” from Page Publishing author Heather Burke, is a captivating story of Cami and Whit, a young couple who must go to great lengths to protect their newborn child from being stolen by a dark enemy. Caught in the midst of a supernatural battle, the two will be pitted against each other as a dangerous foe attempts to steal their baby.